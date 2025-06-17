Jurassic Genesis Codes (June 2025) [UPDATE 2 + GIGA!]

Get onto the top of the food chain by redeeming Jurassic Genesis codes!

Updated: June 17, 2025 We added a new code!

The worst part of becoming an adult is that no one asks you what dinosaur is your favorite anymore. It’s Parasaurolophus, by the way. Thankfully, with Jurassic Genesis codes, you can get a ton of free Credits and live your best life as any dino species you love.

All Jurassic Genesis Codes List

Working Jurassic Genesis Codes

GENESIS: 1k Credits

Expired Jurassic Genesis Codes

ROARSOME

UNKNOWN

SECRET4

How to Redeem Codes in Jurassic Genesis

Redeeming Jurassic Genesis codes is easy. All you need to do is follow the instructions below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Jurassic Genesis on Roblox. Click the Codes button in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Enter a code into the text box. Press the checkmark button to claim your reward.

