Jurassic Genesis promo art
Image via Jurassic Genesis Community
Codes

Jurassic Genesis Codes (June 2025) [UPDATE 2 + GIGA!]

Get onto the top of the food chain by redeeming Jurassic Genesis codes!
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Jun 17, 2025 04:21 am

Updated: June 17, 2025

We added a new code!

The worst part of becoming an adult is that no one asks you what dinosaur is your favorite anymore. It’s Parasaurolophus, by the way. Thankfully, with Jurassic Genesis codes, you can get a ton of free Credits and live your best life as any dino species you love.

All Jurassic Genesis Codes List

Working Jurassic Genesis Codes 

  • GENESIS: 1k Credits

Expired Jurassic Genesis Codes 

  • ROARSOME
  • UNKNOWN
  • SECRET4

How to Redeem Codes in Jurassic Genesis

Redeeming Jurassic Genesis codes is easy. All you need to do is follow the instructions below:

How to redeem Jurassic Genesis codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Jurassic Genesis on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
  3. Enter a code into the text box.
  4. Press the checkmark button to claim your reward.

If you want to get more free rewards for other Roblox games, explore the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

