Dinosaur Evolution Codes (April 2025)

Updated: April 1, 2025 We added a new code!

Dinosaur Evolution codes are the best way to turn your Microraptor into a Gigantosaurus with little to no effort. Of all evolution games, this one makes the most sense if you squint or know nothing about paleontology. Let’s celebrate the rare moment of Roblox being almost logical with some free coins!

All Dinosaur Evolution Codes List

Working Dinosaur Evolution Codes

nicegame: 10k Coins

Expired Dinosaur Evolution Codes

There are currently no expired Dinosaur Evolution codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Dinosaur Evolution

To redeem Dinosaur Evolution codes, follow the steps below:

Launch Dinosaur Evolution on Roblox. Click the cogwheel button in the top-right corner of the screen. Enter a code into the Input the cd-key text box. Press Enter to get your rewards.

