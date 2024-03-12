Do you have questions about Legend of Mushroom but no one to answer them? Well, the best place to ask and answer questions is, of course, Reddit. However, it can be hard to find the one related to this game. We’ve got you, though. The Legend of Mushroom Reddit link and other useful info you’ll need are just below.

Does Legend of Mushroom Have an Official Subreddit?

Image Source: Joy Nice Games via Facebook

Unfortunately, there is still no link to the official Legend of Mushroom Reddit page. Some developers don’t even bother to create one and instead focus on their Discord, Trello, and Facebook pages. These are all still better than having to dig through obscure video game forums.

For now, I suggest you check out the Legend of Mushroom Discord server and the official Facebook page. You’ll find announcements regarding the newest events on both of those, and Discord is already huge, with thousands of users online each day.

However, neither is optimal, as the Facebook page doesn’t provide any meaningful strategy info, and most of the messages on Discord are simply spam. You can, of course, filter them and search for useful tips, but you’ll still have to scroll through a bunch of irrelevant messages first.

If you are okay with fan-made subreddits, fandom wikis, and whatnot, then you’re in luck. Currently, there are two unofficial subreddits for Legend of Mushroom, and they are sure to grow. Here are links to them:

On these subreddits, you can exchange information regarding best starts, items, and different mechanics of the game. Moreover, you can post your invite code or claim someone else’s for free rewards. Pretty handy, isn’t it?

Anyway, that is everything we have regarding the Legend of Mushroom Reddit link. Also, remember that we have more Legend of Mushroom guides here on Twinfinite, including a list of codes, best classes, and ways to level up fast.