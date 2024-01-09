Is the Solo Leveling Manga Over? Answered

Solo Leveling was already popular among the webtoon and light novel community before it got its anime adaptation, but the series is about to surge in popularity now that the adaptation has been so well-received. If you’re wondering whether the Solo Leveling manga is complete, here’s what you need to know.

Is the Solo Leveling Manga Finished?

The good news is, yes, the Solo Leveling manga is indeed complete. Done and dusted. There are a total of 179 chapters in the manga, and the remaining 21 chapters are just side stories and an epilogue to wrap things up in the story properly.

For folks who were won over by the anime adaptation’s premiere episodes, and are looking to continue the story by reading the manga, you can rest assured that you’ll be able to read the full thing without having to wait for weekly chapter releases.

How Many Chapters There are in Solo Leveling

The Solo Leveling light novel, which serves as the source material for the manga, weighs in at 270 chapters. However, as mentioned above, the manga adaptation has 179 chapters for the main story, and 21 for side stories and epilogue.

Similarly, the anime adaptation will likely also cover everything that’s in the manga. It’s worth noting that season 1 is a one-cour anime series with 12 episodes, at least for the time being, so there’s still a long way to go before first-time viewers will be able to really dig into the lore of the world and get to the good stuff.

That said, this also means that we’re in store for quite a few years of exciting anime releases.

That said, this also means that we're in store for quite a few years of exciting anime releases.

That's all you need to know about whether the Solo Leveling manga is now complete.