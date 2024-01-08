How Many Episodes Will There Be in Solo Leveling Season 1? Answered

From the premiere alone, the Solo Leveling anime adaptation has garnered a fair bit of attention and hype from both manga readers and newcomers alike. This might very well be the anime to watch out for in 2024, and if you’re wondering how many episodes there are in Solo Leveling season 1, here’s what you need to know.

Solo Leveling Season 1 Episode Count

Season 1 of Solo Leveling will have a total of 12 episodes, which means that this is a one-cour season, and it’ll run for 12 weeks. This might come as a bit of a disappointment for fans, especially since the premiere episode has been so well-received, and there’s a lot of good content to cover later in the story.

With only 12 episodes, it seems that season 1 will only scratch the surface of the overall story, and there’s no telling how long fans will have to wait for a second season and for the story to continue.

That being said, it’s possible that there may be a second cour in store for us that has yet to be announced. This has happened with many modern anime releases, and it could be the same for Solo Leveling as well. For now, though, keep those expectations in check and assume there will only be 12 episodes.

How to Watch Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling is now streaming on CrunchyRoll, and episodes will release weekly on Saturday, at around 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

For folks in Southeast Asia, the show is also available on Netflix, though episodes will only be released on Sunday morning local time.

That’s all you need to know about how many episodes there are in Solo Leveling season 1. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more news and information on the series, including a breakdown of all Hunter ranks in the show.