Solo Leveling Hunter Ranks Explained

Solo Leveling has seen a huge surge in popularity since the release of the anime series, and there’s quite a lot to learn about this fascinating world. Here’s a breakdown of all the Hunter ranks in Solo Leveling and what they mean.

All Hunter Ranks in Solo Leveling

There are a total of six Hunter rank tiers in Solo Leveling, and they run from S to E, with S being the strongest and E being the weakest. A Hunter’s strength is determined when they awaken to their powers, and they are then placed into these different categories based on how effective their powers and capabilities are.

All S-Rank Hunters in Solo Leveling

There are a total of 31 S-Rank Hunters in Solo Leveling, as listed below. However, if you’ve yet to finish the manga or are following the anime series week by week, do be warned that we’ll be listing characters that have not appeared in the story just yet. If you don’t want to be spoiled, turn away now.

Name Country Baek Yoonho Korea Choi Jong-In Korea Lim Tae-Gyu Korea Ma Dongwook Korea Min Byung-Gyu Korea Eunseok Korea Cha Hae-In Korea Sung Il-Hwan Korea Go Gunhee Korea Sung Jinwoo Korea Akari Shimizu Japan Atsushi Kumamoto Japan Goto Ryuji Japan Ippei Izawa Japan Kanae Tawata Japan Kei Japan Kenzo Tanaka Japan Mari Ishida Japan Minoru Hoshino Japan Tatsumi Fujishima Japan Reiji Sugimoto Japan Christopher Reed America Thomas Andre America Hwang Dongsoo America Brent America Liu Zhigang China Siddharth Bachchan India Lennart Niermann Germany Jonas Brazil Jay Mills Canada Yuri Orloff Russia

Is Sung Jinwoo S-Rank?

Solo Leveling’s protagonist Sung Jinwoo is initially introduced as an E-Rank Hunter. Not only that, he’s described as the weakest of all mankind and is only called upon for easy dungeon raids. However, after the events at the Temple of Cartenon, he becomes inducted into a mysterious System where he’s able to complete quests and level up to become stronger.

Over the course of the series, Jinwoo progresses through the ranks in terms of power, and is eventually regarded as an S-Rank Hunter as well.

Can Hunters Increase Their Power?

Generally speaking, once a human has awakened to their magical powers, they’re set. There’s no way to get stronger and progress upwards, so whatever rank they get is likely permanent.

That being said, there are some exceptions. Rarely, a Hunter can undergo a reawakening and potentially get even stronger than they were before. Jinwoo is, of course, an exception as well, though he was only able to get stronger via the Courage of the Weak.

That’s all you need to know about how the Hunter ranks work in Solo Leveling. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more news and information on the show.