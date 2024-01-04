When Does the Solo Leveling Anime Release? Answered

Solo Leveling is a South Korean web novel that’s made waves in the manga community over the past few years, and it’s finally getting an anime adaptation on Crunchyroll. If you’re wondering when the Solo Leveling anime is set to come out, here’s what you need to know.

The Solo Leveling anime will premiere on Crunchyroll on Jan. 6, 2024. The exact timing isn’t confirmed just yet, but Crunchyroll usually releases new content at around 1 p.m. Eastern Time. We’ve converted that into a few major timezones for your perusal down below:

1 p.m. Eastern Time

10 a.m. Pacific Time

7 p.m. British Summer Time

8 p.m. Central European Summer Time

2 a.m. Hong Kong Standard Time (Jan. 7)

3 a.m. Japan Standard Time (Jan. 7)

Following that, you can expect every episode to release a week after, at the same timing. At the time of writing, the Solo Leveling anime has only been confirmed to stream on Crunchyroll in North America, though it’s also accessible to folks from other parts of the world.

However, it’s also common for streaming services like Netflix and Prime to pick up anime series in Asia as well, and while there’s no confirmation on whether it’ll be available on these platforms, it’s worth keeping an eye on them in the meantime.

Solo Leveling follows the story of protagonist Sung Jin-Woo, who lives in a world that’s been invaded by mysterious portals that lead into other alien dimensions. As such, humans have awakened to magical abilities and take on the role of Hunters to fight back against these monsters. Jin-Woo is regarded as the weakest Hunter of all mankind, but eventually finds a way to get stronger and prove his worth.

And that’s all you need to know about Solo Leveling’s release date and timing. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more news and information on the show and other anime-related content, including a full list of all new series dropping this year.