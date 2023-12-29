12 Anime to Look Forward to in 2024

The past year has been good for many anime fans, with hits like Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 and the Attack on Titan series finale. Fortunately, Otakus can anticipate even more content the following year, continuing on classic storylines and paving the way for brand-new adventures. So, to get you pumped up for the next phase, here’s our list of anime you can look forward to in 2024.

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga – January 6

Image Source: A-1 Pictures

Although the animated version of Blue Exorcist was initially released back in 2011, the show is still alive and well thanks to the upcoming Shimane Illuminati Saga. The latest storyline will continue off after the Kyoto Saga, centering around a mysterious group known as the “Illuminati.”

If you’re a fan of the Nine-Tailed Fox Spirit wielder, Izumo Kamiki, then you’ll be happy to hear about her significance to the arc, honing in on her origin story. But, of course, the other beloved Exwires members will join alongside her, including Ryuji Suguro, Shura Kirigakure, and the series’ main protagonist, Rin Okamura.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 – January 6

Image Source: A-1 Pictures

Everyone’s favorite non-magic fighter, Mashle Burnedead, has returned for another epic season in the Divine Visionary Candidate Exam arc. His robust abilities will be tested as he proves his worth to those who control the magical realm. Unfortunately for him, the Divine Visionaries won’t go easy on him, consisting of elite members such as the Light Cane, the Immortal Cane, and the Dragon Cane.

Will Mashle be able to punch his way through this exam? Only time will tell, but hopefully, it will get him one step closer to achieving his goal of becoming a Divine Visionary — a mission that heavily impacts the fate of his family’s secret.

Solo Leveling – January 6

Image Source: A-1 Pictures

The hit digital comic series Solo Leveling has now made its way over to the anime world, bringing Sung Jinwoo’s compelling journey to life. As a hunter, he isn’t the best in the business, that is, until he gains unprecedented powers from the mystifying System. It’s up to Sung to clear his name as “the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind” in order to save his family and himself from turmoil.

To achieve this feat, Jinwoo must clear out formidable dungeons full of dangerous monsters. However, creatures aren’t his only enemy, as magical humans seek to eliminate him and anyone else who stands in their way.

Haikyuu the Movie: The Battle at the Garbage Dump – February 16

Image Source: Production I.G

It’s been a while since we’ve heard about the crows of Karasuno, and luckily, it won’t be too long until we see them again in their highly-anticipated movie. The volleyball boys have defeated many worthy adversaries, yet none of them come close to their longtime nemesis, Nekoma. The film will immediately take place where we left off in Season 4, starting with the heated battle of the Garbage Dump.

Currently, the Haikyuu movie only has a Japan release date in place, so we’ll have to see if its Western launch will follow suit. The Battle at the Garbage Dump will also act as the series’ Season 5 replacement, given that the finale has now been incorporated into a two-part film.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc – April 2024

Image Source: Ufotable

Each Demon Slayer arc has left the fans wanting more, especially with the action-packed conclusion of Swordsmith Village. And now, everything will be taken up a notch as Tanjiro Kamado trains to become a Hashira, a mantle fit for the ultimate demon slayers. Although he’s already been hard at work in the series’ numerous battles, he has much to learn from the gifted ensemble.

The Hashira Training arc will begin with a one-hour special, beginning off with Tanjiro visiting the Stone Hashira. Given that Himejima is presumably known as the strongest of the group, Kamado will undoubtedly have his hands full while he attempts to gain Gyomei’s approval amongst everyone else.

Bartender Glass of God – April 2024

Image Source: Studio Wit

Cocktail connoisseurs can divulge in the art of mixology through the upcoming 2024 anime Bartender Glass of God. You’ll get to explore the wonders of Eden Hall, a bar owned by the talented Ryuu Sasakura, a character who strives to make exquisitely crafted recipes. Not only does Ryuu excel in mixology, but he also has a mission to help customers drink their troubles away.

You may learn a thing or two when Sasakura conjures up his multiple creations, including a recipe for the delicious Gin Fizz. To top it off, the critically acclaimed Japanese liquor company Suntory Holdings Limited will supervise the drink selection to get a more authentic bar experience.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 – April 2024

Image Source: Eight Bit

Another anime you can look forward to in 2024 is the Season 3 release of the ever-popular That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Things are starting to heat up as the main protagonist, Rimuru (Mikami Satoru in the previous life), goes head-to-head with Hinata Sakaguchi. The upcoming season will be broken down into two consecutive cours, taking place sometime in Volume 7 of the manga.

Besides the Season 3 premiere, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime will be celebrating its 10th anniversary on Jan. 30. The series is expected to host a special program to commemorate the event, so you can anticipate even more content before the following season.

Kaiju No. 8 – April 2024

Image Source: Production I.G

Avid manga readers have undoubtedly heard about Naoya Matsumoto’s Kaiju No. 8. In this world, monsters, also known as “Kaiju,” are the norm, resulting in catastrophes around the city. That’s where the elite Japan Defense Force comes in to put an end to their tyranny, following the adventures of the aspiring fighter Kafka Hibino.

While Hibino initially promised to eradicate these grotesque creatures to his childhood friend Mina Ashiro, he ultimately finds himself in a janitor-like lifestyle at Monster Sweeper, Inc. However, a fire in him eventually reignites when he encounters Reno Ichikawa, setting his sights once again on the Defense Force.

My Hero Academia Season 7 – May 4

Image Source: Bones

My Hero Academia’s Season 6 conclusion left off with yet another cliffhanger, introducing a powerful new character to the series. After the events of the Paranormal Liberation War, our heroes must deal with the threat of Tomura Shigaraki and All For One as the story continues to progress through the Final Act Saga.

Season 7 will also bring in the Star and Stripe and U.A. Traitor arcs, with the possibility of entering the Final War stage. It isn’t entirely clear when the My Hero Academia series will conclude, but it may happen sooner rather than later as the final events approach.

Tower of God Season 2 – July 2024

Image Source: Telecom Animation Film

The famous Webtoon series Tower of God has received a second season due to the overwhelming support of longtime and new fans. Based on the announcement trailer, Season 2 will take part in Return Of The Prince and Workshop Battle arcs, with Baam and Ja Wangnan as the main protagonists.

During the events of the first installment, Baam focused on his mission to help Rachel reach the top of the Tower of God, a feat that can grant you anything you desire. Things have since changed with the upcoming season, where he now has a new goal in mind with the recent changes.

Beastars Final Season – Sometime in 2024

Image Source: Netflix

Netflix’s Beastars will finally come to an end with its last season, concluding the adventures of the beloved animalistic cast. Director Shinichi Matsumi and writer Nanami Higuchi are working on the next step in the series, along with the guidance of the creator, Paru Itagaki. The final season will take on a new anime arc featuring the notable characters Legoshi and Haru.

Since the Beastars manga series has previously ended, its final arc will likely be based on the ending chapters. But if you haven’t caught up with the recent episodes, you can tune in on Netflix to catch up on the latest events. You’ll primarily follow along the journey of the wolf Legoshi, who unexpectedly unleashes his primal urges in a semi-peaceful beast world, all while dealing with a murder at school.

Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – Sometime in 2024

Image Source: Studio Pierrot

The Bleach series has certainly had a long run, considering that its anime first began in 2004. So, now that we have entered modern times, the franchise has shifted over to Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, as the third entry, The Conflict, comes in 2024. The Jump Festa trailer gave us an insight into the fate of Ichigo Kurosaki and the rest of the group while they take on the main antagonist, Yhwach.

Although Bleach’s original ending was criticized, the Thousand-Year Blood War will hopefully give the fans some much-needed closure for the anime. The new installment has presumably been divided into four parts, with an unknown release date for the finale.