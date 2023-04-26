Mashle: Magic and Muscles Anime Changes Everything I Know About the Occult World

Image Source: A-1 Pictures via Twinfinite

My fascination for the magical universe began just like any other person with the riveting tales of the Harry Potter franchise. Since then, there haven’t been many that could top it, but a few have come close with the intriguing magicians of the Prestige and the popular Now You See Me series. Yet, what I didn’t expect is an anime that goes against everything I know about the occult world, setting a path for a new generation of witches and wizards.

The anime in question is none other than Mashle: Magic and Muscles, a storyline following a young boy of the same name who has no powers whatsoever. However, despite this, he enrolls in a magical school with a keen resemblance to the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. My first impressions of this plotline were somewhat biased due to my previous knowledge of magic, where I believed Mash Burnedead’s quest to become the top student of the academy was doomed from the start.

To me, sorcery is the end-all-be-all, and the regularity of physical strength could never come close. But, in all my years, I never expected a muggle-like human to slap the magic away as if it were an annoying fly. I still had some reservations, though, regarding Mash’s school life since it seemed almost impossible for him to get through classes, let alone the entrance exam.

Then, Mashle: Magic and Muscles proved me wrong once again by passing every trial with flying colors. While the complexity of tests have even stumped the great Harry Potter, Burnedead doesn’t even bat an eye and is able to force an assessment paper to work in his favor.

You could also compare the Triwizard Tournament’s last trial to the likes of Easton Magic Academy’s maze test, considering how Mash goes against the standard approach of finding a way out and instead smashes his way through. Based on these unique tactics, you could say that I was just as surprised as the students as I began to question the limitless power of magic.

My initial ideology transformed even further when Mash stopped a teacher’s encantation of a high-powered spell by simply breaking his wand. How could I not see this weakness before? Take away a witch or wizard’s mighty weapon, and they are almost completely helpless, with the exception of those who can wield magic without it. But, as we know, wandless powers are not common in Harry Potter, so Mash could honestly take down Draco Malfoy easily (which he may have already done if you count Lloyd Cavill.)

Once the main protagonist of Mashle enrolled in the academy, I continued to wonder how he could carry on the rest of the way, especially during flying class. I thought, “Okay, there’s no way he could pass this class.” Yet, he countered this approach by throwing a broom like a football and jumping on top to give off the illusion of “flying.” So now everything I know about the Nimbus 2000 and Firebolt’s fast abilities is up for debate, as Mash sets new records regardless of his magical setbacks.

With all these scenes combined, my bias against Mash has completely disappeared, and it almost makes me believe that I even have a chance to get into a magical school. Well, if I put in the time to work out as much as he did. Additionally, I have a newfound respect for physical strength, at least within the magical world, considering how both skills are essential to survive in battle.

Another aspect of the occult world that has changed for me is the use of “pointless” sorcery, which is magic that isn’t relatively necessary. In the past, I’ve marveled at Professor Albus Dumbledore’s way of cleaning rooms or building structures until Mash mentions a key fact during Episode 2. Although the other students are amazed by Claude Lucci’s formation of desks and chairs, Burnedead expresses how futile it is and states, “You could’ve just taken us to a room that was already set up.”

I’ll still be astonished by the wonders of magic, yet I can also see where the main protagonist is coming from since some activities don’t really need it, especially when mortals could basically do the same thing. Of course, there are plenty of other ways Mashle: Magic and Muscles alters my understanding of the mystical aspect (don’t even get me started with the way he treats the teachers), and I look forward to seeing what else it brings to the table in the coming episodes and chapters.

I am confident that Mash will continue to innovate the occult world with his brute force and somewhat emotionless personality. Despite the heroes you may have seen before, there’s just something different about it being present in a magical universe, and it could open the door to more unique stories in the future.

