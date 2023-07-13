Sometimes, the order of anime arcs can be a little bit confusing, leaving you to wonder when certain episodes take place and what story they were a part of. And while Demon Slayer is more linear than others, it’s still nice to know the order, especially when it pertains to figuring out how much is still left to be adapted. Here is everything you need to know about all the Demon Slayer Arcs in order.

All Demon Slayer Arcs in Order

Final Selection Arc (Ep. 1-5) Kidnapper’s Bog Arc (Ep. 6-7) Asakusa Arc (Ep. 8-10) Tsuzumi Mansion Arc (Ep. 11-14) Mount Natagumo Arc (Ep. 15-21) Rehabilitation Training Arc (Ep. 22-26) Mugen Train Arc (Ep. 27-34) Entertainment District Arc (Ep. 34-44) Swordsmith Village Arc (Ep. 45-55)

Season three (Swordsmith Village Arc) wrapped up on June 18, 2023. As we’re not that far out from the finale, it will likely be a bit until we hear about what’s coming next. Assuming there’s no extra filler, it means there are only two arcs left to adapt.

While it is certainly possible that filler can be added in, it’s not likely, as we haven’t seen any significant changes from the source material in the anime so far. If you are interested in seeing the titles of arcs to come, you can check them out below. Please beware, they could be considered spoiler-y, so look at your own risk.

Manga Chapters Not Adapted (LIGHT SPOILERS)

10. Hashira Training Arc

11. Final Battle Arc 11.1 Infinity Castle Arc 11.2 Sunrise Countdown Arc



That is everything you need to know about all Demon Slayer Arcs in order. If you’re still on the hunt for more info about the anime, be sure to check out the rest of Twinfinite to see the rest of our guides, which have plenty of tips, tricks, and FAQs.

There should also be some more Demon Slayer-related content below that you may find helpful, as well as other news for the anime. For any questions you have about the show that you can’t seem to find the answer to, always feel free to reach out to us in the comment section, and we’ll do our best to help.