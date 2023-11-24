We say something to this effect every year, but anime is an absolute juggernaut in the modern era. There’s really something for everyone, from shonen thrills to romantic comedies.

As 2023 draws to a close, it’s time to look ahead and see what next year has in store for us. Here is our exhaustive list of all anime release dates in 2024, and believe us when we say it’s a real doozy. Bolded titles are either ones that we’re especially hyped about, or instances when I accidentally clicked the bold font. Ganbatte!

A big thank you goes to the fine folks at MyAnimeList, for their tireless efforts in compiling and chronicling all the goings-on in anime.

Winter 2024

Image Source: Kadokawa

My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! – Jan. 5, 2024 (Okuruto Noboru)

The Demon Prince of Momochi House – Jan. 5, 2024 (Drive)

Tales of Wedding Rings – Jan. 6, 2024 (Staple Entertainment)

7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! – Jan. 7, 2024 (Studio Kai/HORNETS)

Fluffy Paradise – Jan. 7, 2024 (EMT Squared)

Kingdom Season 5 – Jan. 7, 2024 (Pierrot/Studio Signpost)

Shaman King: Flowers – Jan. 10, 2024 (Bridge)

Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! – Jan. 11, 2024 (Satelight)

Sengoku Youko – Jan. 11, 2024 (White Fox)

The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash – Jan. 12, 2024 (Studio Massket)

Banished From The Hero’s Party, I Decided To Live A Quiet Life In The Countryside Season 2 – January 2024 (Studio Flad)

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga – January 2024 (Studio VOLN)

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage – January 2024 (Project No.9)

Bucchigiri?! – January 2024 (MAPPA)

Chained Soldier – January 2024 (Seven Arcs)

Classroom of the Elite III – January 2024 (Lerche)

The Dangers in my Heart Season 2 – January 2024 (Shin-Ei Animation)

Delicious in Dungeon – January 2024 (Trigger)

Delusional Monthly Magazine – January 2024 (OLM Team Yoshioka)

The Fire Hunter Season 2 – January 2024 (Signal.MD)

The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil – January 2024 (Children’s Playground Entertainment)

Gushing Over Magical Girls – January 2024 (Asahi Production)

High Card Season 2 – January 2024 (Studio Hibari)

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! – January 2024 (SILVER LINK./Blade)

Ishura – January 2024 (Passione)

Mashle Season 2 – January 2024 (A-1 Pictures)

Metallic Rouge – January 2024 (Bones)

Mr. Villain’s Day Off – January 2024 (SynergySP/Shin-Ei Animation)

Pon no Michi – January 2024 (OLM)

Sasaki and Peeps – January 2024 (SILVER LINK.)

A Sign of Affection – January 2024 (Aija-do)

Solo Leveling – January 2024 (A-1 Pictures)

Stick It on Around! Koinu – January 2024 (Opera House)

The Strongest Tank’s Labyrinth Raids: A Tank with a Rare 9999 Resistance Skill Got Kicked from the Hero’s Party – January 2024 (Studio Polon)

Surgeon Elise – January 2024 (Maho Film)

Synduality: Noir Part 2 – January 2024 (8bit)

‘Tis Time for “Torture”, Princess – January 2024 (PINE JAM)

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 – January 2024 (J.C.Staff)

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer – January 2024 (Connect)

Urusei Yatsura (2022) Season 2 – January 2024 (David Production)

Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I’m Not the Demon Lord – January 2024 (Jumondo)

The Witch and the Beast – January 2024 (Yokohama Animation Lab)

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic – January 2024 (Shin-Ei Animation/Studio Add)

Summary: A-1 Pictures comes out of the gates swinging for 2024, offering a one-two punch of Solo Leveling and the continuation of the uproarious comedy-fantasy, Mashle.

Right now, Classroom of the Elite III is the winter anime to beat, though there will likely be a few second cours cropping up as the Fall 2023 season comes to a close. Me personally, I’m most looking forward to Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable, and I’m only slightly ashamed of myself for that.

Spring 2024

Image Source: Production I.G.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian – April 2024 (Doga Kobo)

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World – April 2024 (studio MOTHER)

Bartender: Glass of God – April 2024 (Liber)

A Condition Called Love – April 2024 (East Fish Studio)

The Fable – April 2024 (Tezuka Productions)

The iDOLM@STER Shiny Colors – April 2024 (Polygon Pictures)

Kaiju No. 8 – April 2024 (Production I.G)

Laid-Back Camp Season 3 – April 2024 (8bit)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2 – April 2024 (Studio Bind)

Quality Assurance in Another World – April 2024 (Studio Palette/100studio)

Sound! Euphonium 3 – April 2024 (Kyoto Animation)

Sand Land: The Series – April 2024 (n/a)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 – April 2024 (n/a)

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability – April 2024 (Tsumigi Akita Animation Lab)

Whisper Me a Love Song – April 2024 (Yokohama Animation Lab/Cloud Hearts)

Wind Breaker – April 2024 (CloverWorks)

Summary: The anime pundits here at Twinfinite have long pegged Kaiju No. 8 to be the next big thing, so there’s reason to be excited about Spring’s lineup.

It’ll be rubbing elbows with some old favorites in Mushoku Tensei and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, and Sand Land might prove a sleeper hit, too. It’s Akira Toriyama, after all, and ought to pair nicely with the upcoming video game adaptation.

Summer 2024

Image Source: Crunchyroll

Tower of God Season 2 – July 2024 (n/a)

Summary: Tower of God. Need I say more? I kinda can’t say much more, as it’s literally the only anime confirmed for Summer 2024.

Read our anime villains list, I guess, as season 1’s stunning antagonist makes an appearance there.

Fall 2024

Image Credit: Toei Animation and Akira Toriyama

After-School Hanako-kun (Part 2) – October 2024 (n/a)

Dragon Ball Daima – October 2024 (n/a)

Summary: A more kid-centric Dragon Ball may not be what everyone was hoping for, but Daima should serve as a bridge to a new generation of viewers. Plus, original DB was a whole ass goofy vibe that you might not be recalling with 100% accuracy.

Our Keenan McCall has more on what to expect from Dragon Ball Daima.

Movies 2024

Image Source: Production I.G.

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom – Jan. 26, 2024 (Sunrise)

Given Movie (sequel) – Jan. 27, 2024 (Lerche)

Haikyuu!! Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump – Feb. 16, 2024 (Production I.G)

Dead Dead Demons Dedede Destruction – Mar. 22, 2024 (Production +h.)

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi – 2024 (8bit)

Bocchi the Rock! Movie – 2024 (CloverWorks)

Garden of Remembrance – 2024 (Science SARU)

Ghost Cat Anzu – 2024 (Shin-Ei Animation/Miyu Productions)

i☆Ris the Movie: Full Energy!! – 2024 (n/a)

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Movie – 2024 (n/a)

Make a Girl – 2024 (n/a)

Me and Roboco Movie – 2024 (n/a)

Mononoke Movie – 2024 (EOTA)

Ohmuro Family – 2024 (Passione/Studio Lings)

Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie – Walpurgisnacht: Rising – 2024 (Shaft)

Rabbits Kingdom the Movie – 2024 (Studio Sign)

Your Color – 2024 (Science SARU)

Summary: It’s hard to stand out against the dazzling brilliance of Haikyuu and its two-part cinematic offering, but Bocchi the Rock! came out of nowhere to emerge as one of 2022’s best anime.

To underestimate the pink-haired introvert is to resign yourself to inevitable failure, so don’t overlook CloverWorks’ latest project for the irresistible Kessoku Band.

TBA 2024

Image Source: Netflix and Orange Co. via Twinfinite

2.5 Dimensional Seduction – 2024 (J.C.Staff)

Acro Trip – 2024 (Voil)

An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride – 2024 (Brain’s Base)

Atri: My Dear Moments – 2024 (TROYCA)

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases – 2024 (Studio Deen/Marvy Jack)

Beastars Final Season – 2024 (Orange)

I’ll Become a Villainess That Will Go Down in History: The More of a Villainess I Become, the More the Prince will Dote on Me – 2024 (n/a)

Black Butler: Public School Edition – 2024 (CloverWorks)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict – 2024 (n/a)

Bye-Bye, Earth – 2024 (LIDENFILMS)

The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses Season 2 – 2024 (Tezuka Productions)

Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers – 2024 (J.C.Staff)

Date a Live V – 2024 (Geek Toys)

Days with My Step Sister – 2024 (Studio Deen)

Delico’s Nursery – 2024 (J.C.Staff)

Demon Lord, Retry! R – 2024 (n/a)

Demon Lord 2099 – 2024 (J.C.Staff)

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor – 2024 (n/a)

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 – 2024 (n/a)

The Elusive Samurai – 2024 (CloverWorks)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! – 2024 (Yostar Pictures)

Gods’ Game We Play – 2024 (LIDENFILMS)

Great Pretender: Razbliuto – 2024 (Wit Studio)

Grendizer U – 2024 (Gaina)

Hamidashi Creative – 2024 (Hayabusa Film/Frontier Engine)

The Irregular at Magic High School (Sequel) – 2024 (8bit)

Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2 – 2024 (n/a)

Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You Season 3 – 2024 (Production I.G)

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc – 2024 (Production I.G)

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3 – 2024 (Drive)

Love Live! Superstar!! 3rd Season – 2024 (Sunrise)

Maho Girls Precure! Season 2 – 2024 (Toei Animation)

Mechanical Arms – 2024 (TriF Studio)

Miru – 2024 (n/a)

The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Part 2 – 2024 (SILVER LINK.)

Mission: Yozakura Family – 2024 (SILVER LINK.)

Moonrise – 2024 (Wit Studio)

The New Gate – 2024 (Yokohama Animation Club/Cloud Hearts)

No Longer Allowed in Another World – 2024 (n/a)

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 – 2024 (SILVER LINK./Studio Palette)

The Prince of Tennis: U-17 World Cup Semifinal – 2024 (n/a)

The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer Was Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party to Become Invincible – 2024 (Yumeta Company)

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac- Battle for Sanctuary Part 2 – 2024 (n/a)

Salad Bowl of Eccentrics – 2024 (SynergySP/Studio Comet)

Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Season 2 – 2024 (n/a)

Senpai IS an Otokonoko – 2024 (n/a)

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf – 2024 (Passione)

T.P BON – 2024 (Bones)

True Beauty – 2024 (n/a)

Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister – 2024 (Drive)

Unnamed Memory – 2024 (ENGI)

Vampire Dormitory – 2024 (Studio Blanc.)

VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream – 2024 (TNK)

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in this World? – 2024 (n/a)

Summary: As the year progresses and seasonal schedules are locked in, this section will shift and change. For now, though, can I just say that I’m totally not ready for Beastars to end? I could go another twenty seasons of Legoshi and his furry pals.

TBA 2024 or Later

Image Source: Yusuke Murata

365 Days to the Wedding (n/a)

Akira (Sunrise)

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Season 2 (n/a)

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 3 (asread.)

Azur Lane: Slow Ahead! Season 2 (n/a)

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica (n/a)

Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199, Star Blazers (n/a)

Blue Archive the Animation (Yostar Pictures/CANDY BOX)

Blue Box (n/a)

Blue Lock 2nd Season (n/a)

The Blue Orchestra Season 2 (n/a)

The Blue Wolves of Mibu (Maho Film)

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Part 2 (n/a)

Boukyaku Battery (n/a)

A Bouquet for an Ugly Girl (n/a)

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Season 2 (n/a)

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card (Sequel) (n/a)

The Classless Hero: I Didn’t Need Skills Anyway (n/a)

Code Geass: Z of the Recapture (Sunrise)

Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start with Magical Tools (n/a)

The Daily Life of the Immortal King 4 (n/a)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc (ufotable)

The Detective is Already Dead Season 2 (n/a)

Disney: Twisted-Wonderland (n/a)

Dungeon People (n/a)

Eren the Southpaw (n/a)

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest (n/a)

Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma Illya Sequel (n/a)

Fate/strange Fake (A-1 Pictures)

Fire Force Season 3 (David Production)

GGWP: Young Ladies Don’t Play Fighting Games (n/a)

Gintama: 3-nen Z-gumi Ginpachi-sensei (n/a)

Girls Band Cry (Toei Animation)

Golden Kamuy 5th Season (n/a)

Grimm (Wit Studio)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger the Animation (Bibury Animation Studios)

Hell’s Paradise 2nd Season (MAPPA)

Hokuto no Ken: Fist of the North Star (n/a)

How I Attended an All-Guy’s Mixer (n/a)

I Became Friends with the Second Cutest Girl in the Class. (n/a)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too (n/a)

I May Be a Guild Receptionist, but I’ll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time (n/a)

I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I’m the Strongest? I’m Not Even an Adventurer Yet! (n/a)

I Want to Escape From Princess Lessons (n/a)

I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Season 2 (n/a)

If my wife became an elementary school student. (n/a)

The Insipid Prince’s Furtive Grab for the Throne (n/a)

Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V (n/a)

Lazarus (MAPPA)

Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These (n/a)

Link Click (CMC Media)

Lycoris Recoil (n/a)

Macross (Sunrise)

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun (Sequel) (n/a)

Magical Explorer: Reborn as a Side Character in a Fantasy Dating Sim (n/a)

Magical Girls Raising Project: Restart (n/a)

Medalist (ENGI)

Mirage Queen vacanes élégantes (n/a)

Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance (SAFEHOUSE Inc.)

Monsters: Ippyaku Sanjou Hiryuu Jigoku (E&H Production)

Murai’s Love (n/a)

My Dress-Up Darling (Sequel) (CloverWorks)

My Friend’s Little Sister Has It In for Me! (n/a)

My Hero Academia Season 7 (n/a)

My Happy Marriage Season 2 (n/a)

Naruto (20th Anniversary) (n/a)

Natsume Yujin-cho Season 7 (Shuka)

A Neat and Pretty Girl at the Transfer Destination Was a Childhood Friend Who Used to Think She was a Boy and Played With Her. (n/a)

New Panty and Stocking with Garterbelt (Trigger)

New Saga (Sotsu/Yokohama Animation Lab/Makaria)

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a Part 2 (A-1 Pictures)

One Punch Man Season 3 (n/a)

Orb: On the Movements of the Earth (Madhouse)

[Oshi No Ko] (Doga Kobo)

Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise (n/a)

Plus-sized Misadventures in Love! (n/a)

Private Tutor to the Duke’s Daughter (n/a)

Promise of Wizard (n/a)

Project Bullet/Bullet (E&H Production)

Pseudo Harem (n/a)

Re:Monster (Studio Deen)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 (n/a)

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon 2nd Season (n/a)

Rebuild World (n/a)

Reincarnated as a Sword 2nd Season (n/a)

Sabikui Bisco Season 2 (OZ)

Saga of Tanya the Evil II (Nut)

SK8 the Infinity Season 2 (Bones)

Spare Me, Great Lord! 2nd Season (Big Firebird Culture)

Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included (Okuruto Noboru)

Suicide Squad Isekai (Wit Studio)

Summer Pockets (n/a)

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II (Studio 3Hz)

Symphogear (n/a)

This is the first, and probably final, loose hostile relation. (Bones)

To Be Hero X (Pb Animation Co. Ltd./LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation Studio)

To Your Eternity Season 3 (n/a)

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 (n/a)

Tokyo Babylon 2021 (n/a)

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Season 2 (n/a)

Trigun Stampede Season 2 (n/a)

Trillion Game (n/a)

Touken Ranbu: Kyoden Moyuru Honnouji (n/a)

Turkey! (Bakken Record)

Twi-Yaba (n/a)

Twilight Out of Focus (n/a)

UniteUp! 2nd Season (n/a)

The Villager Who Was Abandoned, Was Picked Up by an Aristocrat and Awakened a Legendary Divine Skill (n/a)

Watari’s XX is on the Brink of Collapse (n/a)

Witch Hat Atelier (n/a)

The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat (n/a)

Yakuza Fiancé (n/a)

Your Forma (n/a)

Zatsu Tabi: That’s Journey

Summary: Ahh yes, this is where things get a little muddled. As dummy thicc as this section looks, it’s worth noting that these titles do not have a firm date assigned to them. As such, they could end up disappearing from this list as they are pushed back to 2025 and beyond.

With this in mind, there isn’t a whole lot worth discussing… I don’t particularly want to update this blurb every time a project is delayed, after all. But I do declare, a new version of Akira — the dystopian cyberpunk thriller that led to perhaps the most influential anime film of all time — will be an event like few others.

And with that, we have at last reached the conclusion of every anime release date in 2024. You can expect frequent updates as projects shift and fall into place, so keep this article bookmarked for future reference!

For more anime content, hit those links below with the sheer power of Saitama (just not literally, as your computer will never recover from such a blow).