Anime

Solo Leveling English Dub Release Date

Let those dubs out of the dungeon!

Sun Jinwoo in Solo Leveling
Image Source: A-1 Pictures

Now that Solo Leveling has finally recieved its anime adaptation, many fans wonder when the english dub will release. Here’s everything you need to know about its roadmap and the cast.

Will Solo Leveling Get an English Dub?

The release date for the Solo Leveling English dub is currently unknown, but you may expect it to arrive in two to four weeks. Crunchyroll has typically launched dubs around this timeframe, so it is possible for it arrive sometime in mid-January or the end of the month at the latest. Though, it could be pushed back even further, depending on how long it takes with the translations, as this happened in the past with other anime.

While there isn’t any concrete information on the anime’s dub release, the show does at least have a confirmed English cast. Aleks Le has taken on the role of Sung Jinwoo, the main protagonist of the series. You may recognize Aleks’ work as Zenitsu Agatsuma in Demon Slayer, Kazuya Kinoshita in Rent-a-Girlfriend, and Thorfinn in Vinland Saga.

Besides Jinwoo, you can look forward to the talents of Justin Briner (My Hero Academia) as Yoo Jinho, Rebecca Wang (first anime debut) as Sung Jinah, and Michelle Rojas (Date A Live) as Cha Hae-in. If you want to see a sneak peek into the English dub, Crunchyroll has unveiled a trailer of their voice work:

With the dub and trailer in mind, it shouldn’t take too long for this particular version to release. Solo Leveling currently only features the voicework of the Japanese and Hindi cast, but we’ll be sure to update this guide once more information rolls out.

That covers everything you need to know about the Solo Leveling English dub release date. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how many episodes are in Season 1.

Related Posts

About the author

Kristina Ebanez

Kristina is a Staff Writer and has been with Twinfinite for more than a year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands.

More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Comments