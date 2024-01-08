Now that Solo Leveling has finally recieved its anime adaptation, many fans wonder when the english dub will release. Here’s everything you need to know about its roadmap and the cast.

Will Solo Leveling Get an English Dub?

The release date for the Solo Leveling English dub is currently unknown, but you may expect it to arrive in two to four weeks. Crunchyroll has typically launched dubs around this timeframe, so it is possible for it arrive sometime in mid-January or the end of the month at the latest. Though, it could be pushed back even further, depending on how long it takes with the translations, as this happened in the past with other anime.

While there isn’t any concrete information on the anime’s dub release, the show does at least have a confirmed English cast. Aleks Le has taken on the role of Sung Jinwoo, the main protagonist of the series. You may recognize Aleks’ work as Zenitsu Agatsuma in Demon Slayer, Kazuya Kinoshita in Rent-a-Girlfriend, and Thorfinn in Vinland Saga.

Besides Jinwoo, you can look forward to the talents of Justin Briner (My Hero Academia) as Yoo Jinho, Rebecca Wang (first anime debut) as Sung Jinah, and Michelle Rojas (Date A Live) as Cha Hae-in. If you want to see a sneak peek into the English dub, Crunchyroll has unveiled a trailer of their voice work:

With the dub and trailer in mind, it shouldn’t take too long for this particular version to release. Solo Leveling currently only features the voicework of the Japanese and Hindi cast, but we’ll be sure to update this guide once more information rolls out.

That covers everything you need to know about the Solo Leveling English dub release date.