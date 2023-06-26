Is Crunchyroll Down? How to Check Crunchyroll Server Status
All the info you need to get back to your anime faster.
The truth of the internet is that no service is entirely bulletproof. While it’s not a surprise when games might experience issues, it’s a much bigger deal when it’s a streaming service. We have all the answers if you are experiencing issues with the service in question. This guide will give you all the information to help you determine if Crunchyroll is down for everyone and general tips on how to check the server status.
Where to Check Crunchyroll Server Status
As with many of these circumstances, your best bet to find out if a problem is widespread is through checking the Crunchyroll Downdetector page. This doesn’t rely on Crunchyroll to acknowledge anything, as it is comprised entirely of user reports.
Your next stop should be the Crunchyroll Twitter account, but it is mostly for self-promotional work, so it might not tell you anything unless the problem is massive.
These are really your only options as the Crunchyroll forums closed down last year, and there’s no quick/direct link to customer support.
Is Crunchyroll Down Right Now?
As of June 26 at 2:14 PM ET, Crunchyroll isn’t necessarily down, but the servers are experiencing trouble. At 1:09 PM ET, reports on Downdetector shot up to nearly 1,300, but they have decreased steadily.
The Twitter account hasn’t made any announcement, but the issue appears to be steadily resolving, according to reports. The only tweets today have been about Gintama and Link Click.
Hopefully, if you have been having issues, they will quickly be rectified, and if Crunchyroll is down, it won’t be for long. For more of our recent anime news and features, look at our links below.
