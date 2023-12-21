When Is Demon Slayer To the Hashira Training Coming Out? Answered

The Demon Slayer series is once again giving fans the chance to catch a glimpse of its next season early via a theatrical screening, but you might be unclear on when and where you can see To the Hashira Training. Luckily, we have all the info you need.

To start, it’s worth stating straight-off that Demon Slayer To the Hasira Training is set for a theatrical worldwide release on Feb. 23. Prior to this date though, there will be advance screenings at theatres in countries throughout the world.

There are a total of 11 advance screenings that have been revealed at this time across a wide range of countries and territories, all of which will feature appearances by the Japanese voice actors from the show and films. The first is in Tokyo on Feb. 2, and the last to occur before the worldwide release is on Feb. 18 in Jakarta. There are likewise special screenings planned for dates after the worldwide release which will still include appearances by the series’ voice actors.

To help you figure out which screenings are most viable for you, we’ve listed every known theatrical screening and its location down below.

Screening Date Location Special Appearances Feb. 2 Tokyo, Japan Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito, Hiro Shimono, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Nobuhiko Okamoto Feb. 3 Tokyo, Japan Takahiro Sakurai, Katsuyuki Konishi, Kengo Kawanishi, Saori Hayami, Kana Hanazawa, Kenichi Suzumura, Toshihiko Seki, Tomokazu Sugita Feb. 10 New York, U.S.A Natsuki Hanae, Hiro Shimono Feb. 11 Seoul, South Korea Kengo Kawanishi, Kana Hanazawa Feb. 17 Mexico City, Mexico Takahiro Sakurai, Kengo Kawanashi Feb. 17 Singapore Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito Feb. 18 Jakarta, Indonesia Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito Feb. 23 Worldwide Release N/A Feb. 24 Paris, France Natsuki Hanae Feb. 24 Taipei, Taiwan Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Saori Hayami Feb. 25 London, England Natsuki Hanae Feb. 25 Hong Kong Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Saori Hayami

Is Demon Slayer To the Hashira Training a Recap Film? Explained

Image Credit: Ufotable via Aniplex

With all of this in mind, you might now be wondering if To the Hashira Training is a recap film; and, if so, if it’s even worth watching at all.

As was the case with the To the Swordsmith Village film, this new movie is half recap and half new material. The first hour is the final episode of the third season, while the second half is the one hour premier episode of Season 4.

This means it does contain new material, but only in its second half. Likewise, it is material that will be available through Season 4 proper when it premieres in Spring of 2024, and the films is only providing viewers the chance to see the start of the season a couple months early.

And that covers everything you need to know regarding when Demon Slayer To the Hashira Training is coming out. For more on the series, check out our other articles down below, or take a look at our quiz to find out what Hashira you would be based on your personality.