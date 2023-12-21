Guides

When Is Demon Slayer To the Hashira Training Coming Out? Answered

Start the training early.

Characters Posing Together in Demon Slayer To the Hashira Training Key Visual
Image Credit: Ufotable via Aniplex

The Demon Slayer series is once again giving fans the chance to catch a glimpse of its next season early via a theatrical screening, but you might be unclear on when and where you can see To the Hashira Training. Luckily, we have all the info you need.

Demon Slayer To the Hashira Training Release Date, Explained

To start, it’s worth stating straight-off that Demon Slayer To the Hasira Training is set for a theatrical worldwide release on Feb. 23. Prior to this date though, there will be advance screenings at theatres in countries throughout the world.

There are a total of 11 advance screenings that have been revealed at this time across a wide range of countries and territories, all of which will feature appearances by the Japanese voice actors from the show and films. The first is in Tokyo on Feb. 2, and the last to occur before the worldwide release is on Feb. 18 in Jakarta. There are likewise special screenings planned for dates after the worldwide release which will still include appearances by the series’ voice actors.

All To the Hashira Training Theatrical Screening Dates, Listed

To help you figure out which screenings are most viable for you, we’ve listed every known theatrical screening and its location down below.

Screening DateLocationSpecial Appearances
Feb. 2Tokyo, JapanNatsuki Hanae, Akari Kito, Hiro Shimono, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Nobuhiko Okamoto
Feb. 3Tokyo, JapanTakahiro Sakurai, Katsuyuki Konishi, Kengo Kawanishi, Saori Hayami, Kana Hanazawa, Kenichi Suzumura, Toshihiko Seki, Tomokazu Sugita
Feb. 10New York, U.S.ANatsuki Hanae, Hiro Shimono
Feb. 11Seoul, South KoreaKengo Kawanishi, Kana Hanazawa
Feb. 17Mexico City, MexicoTakahiro Sakurai, Kengo Kawanashi
Feb. 17SingaporeNatsuki Hanae, Akari Kito
Feb. 18Jakarta, IndonesiaNatsuki Hanae, Akari Kito
Feb. 23Worldwide ReleaseN/A
Feb. 24Paris, FranceNatsuki Hanae
Feb. 24Taipei, TaiwanYoshitsugu Matsuoka, Saori Hayami
Feb. 25London, EnglandNatsuki Hanae
Feb. 25Hong KongYoshitsugu Matsuoka, Saori Hayami

Is Demon Slayer To the Hashira Training a Recap Film? Explained

Image Credit: Ufotable via Aniplex

With all of this in mind, you might now be wondering if To the Hashira Training is a recap film; and, if so, if it’s even worth watching at all.

As was the case with the To the Swordsmith Village film, this new movie is half recap and half new material. The first hour is the final episode of the third season, while the second half is the one hour premier episode of Season 4.

This means it does contain new material, but only in its second half. Likewise, it is material that will be available through Season 4 proper when it premieres in Spring of 2024, and the films is only providing viewers the chance to see the start of the season a couple months early.

And that covers everything you need to know regarding when Demon Slayer To the Hashira Training is coming out. For more on the series, check out our other articles down below, or take a look at our quiz to find out what Hashira you would be based on your personality.

Related Posts

About the author

Keenan McCall

Keenan has been a nerd from an early age, watching anime and playing games for as long as I can remember. Since obtaining a bachelor's degree in journalism back in 2017, he has written thousands of articles covering gaming, animation, and entertainment topics galore.

More Stories by Keenan McCall

Comments