Roblox Vision Trello Link (October 2024)

Need the Roblox Vision Trello link? This game inspired by Blue Lock contains a range of abilities, moves, and upgrades to purchase – but knowing which ones to get isn’t easy. As such, a resource such as a Trello board is a great way of gaining extra information. Let’s get into it!

What Is the Vision Trello Link?

Click here for the Vision Trello link. This was last checked and confirmed as active on October 10, 2024.

All you need to do is follow that link and you’ll get full access to the Vision Trello board. You don’t need a Trello account to browse it, but having one will allow you to add it to your favorites by hitting the star icon. Other than that, you can bookmark this page to ensure you’re only ever a click away from the information you need.

What Is on the Vision Trello?

As with other Roblox Trello boards, the Vision Trello is packed with cards detailing specific mechanics, NPCs, and areas in the game.

It starts off with the usual contextual information, ranging from the latest codes to the game link. Then, there’s a column breaking down key soccer mechanics like stamina, shooting, and tackling. Each card has plenty of detail on how they work and how to scale them using upgrades, plus GIFs to show you that specific feature in action.

Next, you’ll learn about Vision’s customization features. Not only can you change your character’s physical appearance, but also alter their stats. This leads nicely to the extensive skills column, breaking down each and every skill move in the game with a video demonstration and details on how to unlock it.

From there, you’ll find columns listing all traits, which function as perks to give your character permanent enhancements, and flows, which are temporary upgrades that give you limited-time boosts to certain attributes. It rounds off with a brief look at NPCs in the game (though this column remains brief), then the various game modes on offer.

The Vision Trello is still a work in progress, as none of the dedicated perks have been listed and detailed yet. Keep checking back for more updates, where these gaps will be filled.

