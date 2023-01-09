All Roblox Doors Codes (January 2023)

Here are all the latest Doors codes to help you get past those pesky monsters!

Seemingly out of nowhere, Doors has exploded onto the scene in Roblox and has taken the world by storm. Not only are famous streamers streaming it, but tons of gamers are playing it right now. Yes, the first-person horror game is making waves in the Roblox community. If you’re here, you’re probably wondering what all the Doors codes in Roblox are at the moment to help net you some freebies. With that in mind, then, let’s get started, shall we?

All Doors Codes Roblox (Active)

Here are all the active Roblox Doors codes as of 1/9/2023:

SORRYFORDELAY —Claim this code for 100 Knobs and 1 Revive (New)

—Claim this code for 100 Knobs and 1 Revive ONEBILLIONVISITS —Claim this code for 100 Knobs, 1 Revive, and 1 Boost

—Claim this code for 100 Knobs, 1 Revive, and 1 Boost SCREECHSUCKS – Redeem this code for 50 Knobs

Roblox Doors Codes (Expired)

The following codes no longer work in Roblox Doors:

PSST – Redeem this code for 50 Knobs

– Redeem this code for 50 Knobs LOOKBEHINDYOU – Redeem the code for 10 Knobs and one Revive

– Redeem the code for 10 Knobs and one Revive TEST – Redeem the code for one Knob

– Redeem the code for one Knob 500MVisits – Redeem the code for 100 Knobs and one Revive

– Redeem the code for 100 Knobs and one Revive 100MVISITS – Redeem the code for 100 Knobs and one Revive

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Doors

Fortunately, it’s quite straightforward to claim your free rewards in Roblox Doors.

Firstly, tap on the ‘Shop’ icon on the left of the screen, as pictured below:

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Next, click on the ‘Enter code here’ field at the top of the screen and carefully type in the specific code that you want to redeem. Note that you’ll need to type in the exact code as it appears in the list above for you to unlock the freebie.

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on all Doors codes in Roblox. For more on Roblox, here’s how to run in Doors, as well as a detailed list of all Adopt Me pet trade values. Alternatively, feel free to browse the relevant links down below.

Related Posts