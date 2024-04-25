Roblox Over Lock Codes (April 2024)

Ready to challenge your adversaries to become the best player in the world? In Over Lock you get to do just that! It’s a simple and fun Roblox game that is all about your football skills. So, basically, keep your attention on the ball, score goals, and defeat your opponents. But if you want to have an easier time in the game, we have all the latest codes to get free stuff. Keep reading to find the list of working Over Lock codes. The instructions on how to redeem them are below.

Recommended Videos

All Over Lock Codes (Working)

WEEKLYUPDATE : Free rewards

: Free rewards LAZYFRESHIE : 1,000 experience points

: 1,000 experience points FREERELEASE : 3,000 locks

: 3,000 locks 500PLAYERS : Weapon loot box

: Weapon loot box 1KPLAYERS: Weapon loot box

Over Lock Codes (Expired)

No expired codes yet.

Image Source: Roblox

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Over Lock

Note that you need to score at least ten goals before you get to use codes in Over Lock. Here’s how to redeem them:

Launch Over Lock in Roblox.

Go to the “Character” screen in the main menu.

Find the Code section, in the bottom right.

Copy the codes exactly as they are in the text box.

Click “Redeem”.

How Can You Get More Roblox Over Lock Codes?

In order to get some more free codes, you can consider joining the Discord server of the developers, Yakuza Studio. You might also want to consider joining the developer’s Roblox group. However, the surefire way to get coupons as soon as they drop is by bookmarking this page and visiting it regularly.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The coupons you input may not work due to typos or they might be case-sensitive, so you should always copy and paste them as they are from our list. Another possible reason is that the coupon might have expired.

What is Over Lock?

Over Lock is all about taking a dive into a unique football universe inspired by the anime Blue Lock. Like in the anime’s main story, you will get to try and become the best football player in the world, by training, competing against other players, and trying to climb the ranks as fast as possible.

That’s all for this guide. For more like this, check out Roblox Push-up battles codes, Divine Duality codes, and all the latest Roblox Anime Roulette codes. We’ve also got Grand Theft Roblox codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more