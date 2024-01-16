All Grand Theft Roblox Codes (January 2024)

Updated January 16, 2024 We looked for extra codes!

In GTA San Andreas, we used cheats to get by when the game was too hard. Well, there are no cheats in this game, but there are Grand Theft Roblox codes you can use to get a boost. Therefore, we’ve prepared a list of them just below, and even highlighted the working ones to save you some time.

All Grand Theft Roblox Codes List

Grand Theft Roblox Codes (Working)

1MVISITS: Cash x 1000

Grand Theft Roblox Codes (Expired)

RELEASE: Cash x 1000

How to Redeem Codes in Grand Theft Roblox

Follow the instructions below to redeem Grand Theft Roblox codes:

Open Grand Theft Roblox on Roblox. Press the Codes button on the bottom-left. Type your code into the text box. Click on Redeem! to claim your freebies.

How Can You Get More Grand Theft Roblox Codes?

The developer, Skudya, posts the newest codes and updates on his Twitter/X profile. Unfortunately, there is no official Discord server for the game, and the main Roblox Group seems to be disabled due to a penalty that the dev received.

Anyway, going through a bunch of irrelevant posts just to find a couple of working codes is a huge waste of time. What you should do instead is bookmark this article. We update the Working list regularly, so drop by once in a while to see whether there is a new code.

Why Are My Grand Theft Roblox Codes Not Working?

If your code isn’t working, a couple of things could’ve happened. Here are the most common reasons:

Spelling error – Codes are often case-sensitive and mix letters, numbers, and special characters. If you want to avoid spelling mistakes, copy and paste the codes instead of typing them out.

– Codes are often case-sensitive and mix letters, numbers, and special characters. If you want to avoid spelling mistakes, copy and paste the codes instead of typing them out. Expired codes – The developers rarely specify them, but each code has an expiry date. Use codes that you find immediately to avoid them becoming invalid.

– The developers rarely specify them, but each code has an expiry date. Use codes that you find immediately to avoid them becoming invalid. Already used codes – If a code is already used, the game will give you an appropriate notification. If there are a lot of codes for a game, typing the same code multiple times can be a time-waster.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Grand Theft Roblox

Here is a list of sources for free stuff in Grand Theft Roblox:

Lucky Wheel – Access it by clicking the Wheel button on the right. Every 30 minutes, you’ll receive a free spin. Also, there is a 5% chance of getting a Golden Desert Eagle, so spin it as often as you can.

Access it by clicking the on the right. Every 30 minutes, you’ll receive a free spin. Also, there is a 5% chance of getting a Golden Desert Eagle, so spin it as often as you can. Exclusive Sniper – You will see an interactable object with this label next to your spawn. To get the rewards, you will have to kill 10/50/100/200 players. Don’t forget to redeem these once you reach a kill target, as they are extremely valuable.

We will update as more free stuff becomes available. On a side note, cash that you get from codes is best used for upgrading the droppers in the early game, so don’t waste it on doors, windows, and walls.

What is Grand Theft Roblox?

Grand Theft Roblox is a PvP and tycoon-oriented Roblox experience inspired by GTA San Andreas. Your main goal is to upgrade your base, grind different weapons, and challenge others to relentless PvP.

Ultimately, the end goal is whatever you make it to be. I would start with server domination and defeating all the other players on the map.

Those are all the codes and tips to get free stuff in Grand Theft Roblox.