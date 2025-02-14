Forgot password
Plus Ultra Legacy Official Image
Image via @oakthedevv
Category:
Codes

Plus Ultra Legacy Codes (February 2025) 

Gonna try and get clicks with my takes. I feel like Mineta is overhated.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Feb 14, 2025 04:56 am

Updated Feb. 14, 2025: Searched for new codes

If you were a My Hero Academia fan or hate reader, there is something here for both demographics. You can either live your fantasy of attending UA or destroy everything the heroes love, but remember to redeem Plus Ultra Legacy codes before you start your heroic or villainous journey.

All Plus Ultra Legacy Codes List

Active Plus Ultra Legacy Codes 

  • UPDATE2: Free Cash
  •  SUB2TODDYRBLX: 15k Cash
  •  KABOOM!!: 7k Cash
  •  Release!: 25k Cash

Expired Plus Ultra Legacy Codes

  • ONEFORALL
  • UPDATE1
  • SORRY4RESET

How to Redeem Plus Ultra Legacy Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Plus Ultra Legacy codes. Just follow these easy steps:

How to redeem Plus Ultra Legacy codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Plus Ultra Legacy on Roblox.
  2. Press the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the Enter the code text box.
  4. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

If you are unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia series and don’t know where to start, who anyone is, and what even are Quirks?! Then you should head on over to the Plus Ultra Legacy Trello board. There you can find information on NPC locations, quirks and what abilities you gain from them, as well as detailed info on the available maps and controls.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

