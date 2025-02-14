Plus Ultra Legacy Codes (February 2025) 

Updated Feb. 14, 2025: Searched for new codes

If you were a My Hero Academia fan or hate reader, there is something here for both demographics. You can either live your fantasy of attending UA or destroy everything the heroes love, but remember to redeem Plus Ultra Legacy codes before you start your heroic or villainous journey.

All Plus Ultra Legacy Codes List

Active Plus Ultra Legacy Codes

UPDATE2 : Free Cash

: Free Cash SUB2TODDYRBLX : 15k Cash

: 15k Cash KABOOM!! : 7k Cash

: 7k Cash Release!: 25k Cash

Expired Plus Ultra Legacy Codes

ONEFORALL

UPDATE1

SORRY4RESET

How to Redeem Plus Ultra Legacy Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Plus Ultra Legacy codes. Just follow these easy steps:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Plus Ultra Legacy on Roblox. Press the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen. Enter the code in the Enter the code text box. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

Plus Ultra Legacy Trello Link

If you are unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia series and don’t know where to start, who anyone is, and what even are Quirks?! Then you should head on over to the Plus Ultra Legacy Trello board. There you can find information on NPC locations, quirks and what abilities you gain from them, as well as detailed info on the available maps and controls.

