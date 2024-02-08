Airplane Simulator Codes (February 2024)

There’s nothing more fun than taking to the skies in Airplane Simulator and enjoying the view. Its surprisingly deep mechanics make for a solid simulation experience, and there are so many planes to fly! Of course, it wouldn’t be a Roblox game without some Airplane Simulator codes.

All Airplane Simulator Codes List

The most common reward you’ll get from codes is straight cash-money, and you’ll need plenty of it for purchasing new planes. Otherwise, you’re stuck completing tasks and deliveries until you’ve made enough for that sweet MiG-31 Foxhound.

Airplane Simulator Codes (Working)

AS2 : x70k Cash

: x70k Cash B1 : x50k Cash

: x50k Cash EASTER : x50k Cash

: x50k Cash LIVERY : x50k Cash

: x50k Cash VULCAN : x25k Cash

: x25k Cash XMAS : x50k Cash

: x50k Cash YF23: x50k Cash

Airplane Simulator Codes (Expired)

FALCON

6thGEN

DELTA

CONTRACT

CHINOOK

FestiveFrenzy

HALLOW

500K

AIRLINES

1YEAR

RESCUE

USA

SKYFIGHTERS

300K

COLORS

SPACE

RACE

LIKES20K

UPDATE5

ANGEL

LIKES10K

How To Redeem Codes in Airplane Simulator

While in-game, open the Settings menu either by pressing V or selecting the gear icon in the bottom-left corner. At the bottom of the Settings menu, you’ll find the code redemption box. Type in a working code, then select ENTER.

How Can You Get More Airplane Simulator Codes?

There’s the official Twitter page for the game, @AirplaneSim, as well as the official Discord server, Airplane Simulator. Both are also great places for updates to the game, which happen on a weekly basis.

Why Are My Airplane Simulator Codes Not Working?

Other than spelling, case-sensitivity is of utmost importance for redeeming codes in Airplane Simulator. See how many of the codes only use uppercase letters? They should be typed the same way!

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Airplane Simulator

Well, the only other ways of earning rewards in Airplane Simulator is by playing the game. In the bottom-left corner, you can take on contracts to earn money, as well as complete tasks. You can complete tasks and contracts at the same time, which is usually the best way to earn cash pretty quickly.

What is Airplane Simulator?

Airplane Simulator is akin to Microsoft Flight Simulator. You board one of dozens of available planes, start your engine, take off on a runway and take to the skies. You can complete contracts too, like delivering goods! It’s not as sophisticated as Flight Simulator but it’s rather deep for a Roblox game.

That about sums up everything you need to know about the latest Airplane Simulator codes.