What Is Bulwark in Remnant 2? Stat Explained

In the same vein as its Souls-like inspiration, Remnant 2 can be head-scratchingly cryptic at times. Indeed, while the majority of the finer details are clear as day, there are a few that remain fairly esoteric. With that in mind, some players out there may be pondering the specific question: What is Bulwark in Remnant 2? Worry not, as that’s what we’ll be explaining down below. Let’s do this!

What Does the Bulwark Stat Do?

In short, the Bulwark buff is great for tank-like characters as it offers a nice bump of 6% damage reduction with the first stack, with the subsequent two stacks offering an additional 5% protection. In total, that gives players up to 16% damage reduction once you’ve unlocked all three stacks of Bulwark.

It’s worth noting that you can’t actually go beyond 80% of damage reduction in the game, so we’d suggest giving the Bulwark buff a wide berth, if you’re already at, say, 78% damage reduction.

Furthermore, the Bulwark stat is an important part of the Challenger Archetype, who has an ability called Challenger’s Juggernaut, which automatically gives you three stacks for 25 seconds. If you’re not planning on using it outside of this window, we’d suggest focusing on min-maxing other stats and buffs instead.

How to Get It

There are two main ways to get Bulwark in Remnant 2: using the Challenger Archetype and finding and equipping certain pieces of gear. Gear that increases your Bulwark stat include:

Fae Bruiser Ring – Dealing melee damage grants 2 stacks of Bulwark for 7 seconds. Does not stack with itself. This ring can be found in Losomn.

– Dealing melee damage grants 2 stacks of Bulwark for 7 seconds. Does not stack with itself. This ring can be found in Losomn. Guardian’s Ring – Adds 1 stack of Bulwark when within 7m of an enemy. Increases to 2 stacks for 10 seconds after taking melee damage. It can be found in Yaesha.

As we mentioned above, the Challenger Archetype is your go-to tank class, and comes replete with three stacks that can be activated on the fly. It’s worth noting that you can have a maximum of three stacks of Bulwark. There is no ability to increase it any further.

On the other hand, you can also get the Bulwark buff from specific pieces of gear, like the Guardian’s Ring, which gives you one stack when an enemy is within 7m of you.

And, voila! That’s everything you need to know about what Bulwark is in Remnant 2. For more, here’s how to upgrade relic capacity and how to play co-op multiplayer.