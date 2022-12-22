How To Redeem a Promo Code on Roblox

Image via Roblox Corporation

Roblox is almost always running a series of promo codes that fans can redeem for sweet in-game rewards such as virtual items. It’s like icing on the cake whenever you redeem a gift card. If you’ve received a promo code and have no idea how to use it, we’ll teach you everything you need to know on how to redeem promo codes in Roblox.

How to Redeem Promo Codes in Roblox

Redeeming promo codes in Roblox is very straightforward, though admittedly the site placed it in a rather awkward place. To get started, sign into your account at Roblox’s official site; the Log In button is in the top-right corner.

Log into Roblox and choose Gift Cards. The option is on the left-hand side, near the bottom of the menu. Select Redeem Card. It’s a button, located in the top-right corner of the browser. Redeem your promo code. In the black text box under ‘Redeem Roblox Codes’, type in the code and select the Redeem button below.

Do keep in mind that free virtual items can only be redeemed once per account, so if you already own a particular item, consider giving it to a friend. You won’t be able to hold on to a second item, nor is trading possible.

And there you have it: how to redeem a promo code in Roblox. If you love anime, All Star Defense is a lot of fun, and it just so happens we have a list of codes to use. For those who have a need for speed, check out the latest Driving Empire codes.

