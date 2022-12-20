All Build a Boat for Treasure Codes in Roblox (December 2022)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

Roblox is home to some seriously wacky experiences and Build a Boat for Treasure is one of the weirdest and most wonderful. Not only do players get the opportunity to build their very own vessel, but they’ll also set sail and see how long their ship will last before becoming fish food. If you’re here, there’s a good chance you’re looking for one thing: What are all the Build a Boat for Treasure codes in Roblox at the moment? With that in mind, then, let’s get started, shall we?

All Working Codes for Build a Boat for Treasure in Roblox

Here’s a list of all the active codes that you can redeem in Build a Boat for Treasure in Roblox right now:

=D – 5 Gold

– 5 Gold =P – 5 Gold

– 5 Gold hi – 5 Gold

– 5 Gold Squid Army – 22x Ice and 22x Gold

– 22x Ice and 22x Gold chillthrill709 was here – Firework

All Expired Codes in Build a Boat for Treasure on Roblox

The following list is comprised of all the expired codes in Build a Boat for Treasure, so these sadly no longer work anymore:

Happy Valentine’s day – Free blocks

– Free blocks Be a big f00t print – Redeem code for free blocks

– Redeem code for free blocks fuzzy friend? – Redeem code for free blocks

– Redeem code for free blocks Lurking Legend – Redeem code for free blocks

– Redeem code for free blocks GGGOOOAAALLL – Redeem for a Football

– Redeem for a Football Free gifts – Redeem code for a bunch of free gifts!

– Redeem code for a bunch of free gifts! 1B – Redeem code for free blocks!

– Redeem code for free blocks! voted code – Redeem code for free blocks!

– Redeem code for free blocks! Lurking Code – Redeem for 10x Balloons, 5x Super Fireworks, 1x Portal Block!

– Redeem for 10x Balloons, 5x Super Fireworks, 1x Portal Block! 1M Likes – Redeem code for free blocks!

– Redeem code for free blocks! Big F00t Print – Redeem for 10x Balloons, 5x Cake, 25x Neon Blocks!

– Redeem for 10x Balloons, 5x Cake, 25x Neon Blocks! The Sasquatch? – Redeem for 10x Balloons, 5x Circle Fireworks, 1x Portal Block!

– Redeem for 10x Balloons, 5x Circle Fireworks, 1x Portal Block! Fireworks – Redeem for free blocks!

– Redeem for free blocks! 2M members – Redeem for free Blocks!

– Redeem for free Blocks! Hatched code – Redeem for Cookie Wheels!

– Redeem for Cookie Wheels! Happy Easter – Redeem for Balloons, Candy, & Cake!

– Redeem for Balloons, Candy, & Cake! TTTRRREEEAAASSSUUURRREEE – Redeem for a Green Treasure Chest!

– Redeem for a Green Treasure Chest! BBBOOOAAATTTSSS!!! – Redeem for 1x Boat Motor, 1x Car Seat, 4x Wood Block, 1x Cake!

– Redeem for 1x Boat Motor, 1x Car Seat, 4x Wood Block, 1x Cake! The Yeti – Redeem for 25x Green Presents, 25x Neon Blocks!

– Redeem for 25x Green Presents, 25x Neon Blocks! Cold Feet – Redeem for 25x Green Presents, 25x Neon Blocks!

– Redeem for 25x Green Presents, 25x Neon Blocks! 500M Visits – Redeem for 4x Portal, 5x Cake, 25x Balloons, 20x Star Blocks!

– Redeem for 4x Portal, 5x Cake, 25x Balloons, 20x Star Blocks! Veterans Day – Redeem for 10x Banners, 10x Star Blocks, 10x Balloons, 5x Circle Fireworks, 5x Cluster Fireworks, 5x Super Fireworks!

How to Redeem Codes in Build a Boat for Treasure

Fortunately, redeeming free codes in Build a Boat for Treasure is pretty easy. Simply follow these steps:

Firstly, boot up Build a Boat for Treasure on Roblox.

Next, tap on the Treasure Chest Menu icon on the right side of the screen (as highlighted in the image below).

Then, click on the ‘Gear’ icon and then scroll down to the bottom.

In the text box, type in the code exactly as it appears on the list above.

Hit ‘Redeem’ and enjoy your new freebies. You’re welcome!

So, that about wraps things up for now. Hopefully, this helped to clue you in on what all the Build a Boat for Treasure codes are in Roblox at the moment? For more Roblox-related content, here are other guides like all Adopt Me pet trade values, all Tower Defense Simulator codes, why is Purple in the vents in Rainbow Friends, all Driving Empire codes, and all Edward the Man-Eating Train codes. Alternatively, feel free to explore the relevant links down below.

