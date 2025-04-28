Terraria Tower Defense Codes (April 2025)

Updated: April 28, 2025 We found new codes!

Recommended Videos

Good TD is all about summoning stronger units, and Terraria Tower Defense codes are here to help you keep that tower standing! You’ll get Coins, Crates, Hammers, Torches, and much more, so start redeeming these codes right now. By the end of it, no challenge (and believe me, this one’s definitely challenging) will be too much for you!

All Terraria Tower Defense Codes List

Active Terraria Tower Defense Codes

oops : 30 Hammers, a Golden Crate, 30 Fallen Stars, and 200 Coins (New)

: 30 Hammers, a Golden Crate, 30 Fallen Stars, and 200 Coins Torch God : 3 Wooden Crates, 5 Torches, and 25 Coins (New)

: 3 Wooden Crates, 5 Torches, and 25 Coins 500k Visits : 5 Hammers, an Iron Crate, 5 Fallen Stars, and 50 Coins (New)

: 5 Hammers, an Iron Crate, 5 Fallen Stars, and 50 Coins 1000 Players: 5 Antlion Mandible, 5 Cactus, 5 Gels, 5 Lenses, and 50 Coins (New)

Expired Terraria Tower Defense Codes

Easter

100k Visits

500 Players

Wonderful

Desert

10k Visits

Update

Blood Moon

How to Redeem Terraria Tower Defense Codes

Redeem your Terraria Tower Defense codes in a few easy steps:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Terraria Tower Defense on Roblox. Go to the Menu on the left. Open the game’s Settings. Type or paste your code in the Codes text box. Hit Enter to claim the freebies.

Terraria Tower Defense Trello Link

Terraria Tower Defense has an abundance of units, maps, and events. If you want to see it all in one place, there’s no better option than the official Terraria Tower Defense Trello board! Learn everything you need to know about the game before jumping in.

For free rewards in other Roblox games, feel free to dive into our Roblox codes section and see everything that you can claim right now!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy