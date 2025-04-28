Terraria Tower Defense Codes (April 2025)

Updated: April 28, 2025
Good TD is all about summoning stronger units, and Terraria Tower Defense codes are here to help you keep that tower standing! You’ll get Coins, Crates, Hammers, Torches, and much more, so start redeeming these codes right now. By the end of it, no challenge (and believe me, this one’s definitely challenging) will be too much for you!
All Terraria Tower Defense Codes List
Active Terraria Tower Defense Codes
- oops: 30 Hammers, a Golden Crate, 30 Fallen Stars, and 200 Coins (New)
- Torch God: 3 Wooden Crates, 5 Torches, and 25 Coins (New)
- 500k Visits: 5 Hammers, an Iron Crate, 5 Fallen Stars, and 50 Coins (New)
- 1000 Players: 5 Antlion Mandible, 5 Cactus, 5 Gels, 5 Lenses, and 50 Coins (New)
Expired Terraria Tower Defense Codes
- Easter
- 100k Visits
- 500 Players
- Wonderful
- Desert
- 10k Visits
- Update
- Blood Moon
How to Redeem Terraria Tower Defense Codes
Redeem your Terraria Tower Defense codes in a few easy steps:
- Launch Terraria Tower Defense on Roblox.
- Go to the Menu on the left.
- Open the game’s Settings.
- Type or paste your code in the Codes text box.
- Hit Enter to claim the freebies.
Terraria Tower Defense Trello Link
Terraria Tower Defense has an abundance of units, maps, and events. If you want to see it all in one place, there’s no better option than the official Terraria Tower Defense Trello board! Learn everything you need to know about the game before jumping in.
