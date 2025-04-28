Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Terraria Tower Defense featured image
Image via @monstermasher40
Category:
Codes

Terraria Tower Defense Codes (April 2025)

Build up your defenses with Terraria Tower Defense codes!
Image of Uroš Ignjatović
Uroš Ignjatović
|

Published: Apr 28, 2025 05:47 am

Updated: April 28, 2025

We found new codes!

Recommended Videos

Good TD is all about summoning stronger units, and Terraria Tower Defense codes are here to help you keep that tower standing! You’ll get Coins, Crates, Hammers, Torches, and much more, so start redeeming these codes right now. By the end of it, no challenge (and believe me, this one’s definitely challenging) will be too much for you!

All Terraria Tower Defense Codes List

Active Terraria Tower Defense Codes

  • oops: 30 Hammers, a Golden Crate, 30 Fallen Stars, and 200 Coins (New)
  • Torch God: 3 Wooden Crates, 5 Torches, and 25 Coins (New)
  • 500k Visits: 5 Hammers, an Iron Crate, 5 Fallen Stars, and 50 Coins (New)
  • 1000 Players: 5 Antlion Mandible, 5 Cactus, 5 Gels, 5 Lenses, and 50 Coins (New)

Expired Terraria Tower Defense Codes

  • Easter
  • 100k Visits
  • 500 Players
  • Wonderful
  • Desert
  • 10k Visits
  • Update
  • Blood Moon

Related: Roblox Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) Codes

How to Redeem Terraria Tower Defense Codes

Redeem your Terraria Tower Defense codes in a few easy steps:

How to redeem Terraria Tower Defense codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Terraria Tower Defense on Roblox.
  2. Go to the Menu on the left.
  3. Open the game’s Settings.
  4. Type or paste your code in the Codes text box.
  5. Hit Enter to claim the freebies.

Terraria Tower Defense has an abundance of units, maps, and events. If you want to see it all in one place, there’s no better option than the official Terraria Tower Defense Trello board! Learn everything you need to know about the game before jumping in.

For free rewards in other Roblox games, feel free to dive into our Roblox codes section and see everything that you can claim right now!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content