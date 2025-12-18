Final Fates Tower Defense Codes (December 2025)

Updated: December 18, 2025
Added a new code!
Summon units and pray they don’t fail you, because the fate of the city depends on you. Waves of foes will keep rushing in, and you must strive to survive through a mix of luck, determination, and, naturally, the latest Final Fates Tower Defense codes.
All Final Fates Tower Defense Codes List
Active Final Fates Tower Defense Codes
- ThanksFor700Likes: 15 Trait Shards (New)
- ThanksFor600Likes: 15 Trait Shards
- OMG100KVisits: 6k Crystals
- RoadTo100KVisits: 2.5k Crystals
- ThanksFor1KFavs: 20 Trait Shards
- ThanksFor400Likes: 15 Trait Shards
- ThanksFor70KVisits: 2.5k Crystals
- ThanksFor300LikesFixed: 15 Trait Shards
- ThanksFor60KVisits: 2.5k Crystals
- MiniUpdate1: 2.5k Crystals
- ReleaseFixes2: 15 Trait Shards
- ThanksFor50KVisits: 15 Trait Shards
- NextLikeGoalWhen: 2500 Crystals
- TooManyRolls: Trait Shards
- Release: Crystals
- Sub2Epic: Trait Shards
- OneMoreDelay: Trait Shards
- FinalFates: Trait Shards
- ThanksFor80KVisits: 2.5k Crystals
- ThanksForTheSupport: 20 Trait Shards
- ThanksFor500Likes: 20 Trait Shards
Expired Final Fates Tower Defense Codes
- LikesGoal1
- CodeOne
- BootedUpMyPCCuzINeedNeed
- CodeTwo
- ThanksFor200Likes
- LikesGoal2
How to Redeem Codes in Final Fates Tower Defense
Here’s everything that you need to do in order to redeem your Final Fates Tower Defense codes:
- Launch Final Fates Tower Defense in Roblox.
- Press the giftbox icon in the menu on the left (while in the Lobby).
- Input a working code into the Type Code Here field.
- Hit the Enter key to collect your rewards.
Final Fates Tower Defense Trello Link
If you want to prepare yourself properly for the adventures that are to come, you should check out the Final Fates Tower Defense Trello board. Here, you can find all the essential information about the units, maps, locations, NPCs, artifacts, and much more.
