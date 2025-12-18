Final Fates Tower Defense Codes (December 2025)

Think your adventures are over? Not with Final Fates Tower Defense codes.

Updated: December 18, 2025 Added a new code!

Summon units and pray they don’t fail you, because the fate of the city depends on you. Waves of foes will keep rushing in, and you must strive to survive through a mix of luck, determination, and, naturally, the latest Final Fates Tower Defense codes.

All Final Fates Tower Defense Codes List

Active Final Fates Tower Defense Codes

ThanksFor700Likes : 15 Trait Shards (New)

: 15 Trait Shards ThanksFor600Likes : 15 Trait Shards

: 15 Trait Shards OMG100KVisits : 6k Crystals

: 6k Crystals RoadTo100KVisits : 2.5k Crystals

: 2.5k Crystals ThanksFor1KFavs : 20 Trait Shards

: 20 Trait Shards ThanksFor400Likes : 15 Trait Shards

: 15 Trait Shards ThanksFor70KVisits : 2.5k Crystals

: 2.5k Crystals ThanksFor300LikesFixed : 15 Trait Shards

: 15 Trait Shards ThanksFor60KVisits : 2.5k Crystals

: 2.5k Crystals MiniUpdate1 : 2.5k Crystals

: 2.5k Crystals ReleaseFixes2 : 15 Trait Shards

: 15 Trait Shards ThanksFor50KVisits : 15 Trait Shards

: 15 Trait Shards NextLikeGoalWhen : 2500 Crystals

: 2500 Crystals TooManyRolls : Trait Shards

: Trait Shards Release : Crystals

: Crystals Sub2Epic : Trait Shards

: Trait Shards OneMoreDelay : Trait Shards

: Trait Shards FinalFates : Trait Shards

: Trait Shards ThanksFor80KVisits : 2.5k Crystals

: 2.5k Crystals ThanksForTheSupport : 20 Trait Shards

: 20 Trait Shards ThanksFor500Likes: 20 Trait Shards

Expired Final Fates Tower Defense Codes

LikesGoal1

CodeOne

BootedUpMyPCCuzINeedNeed

CodeTwo

ThanksFor200Likes

LikesGoal2

How to Redeem Codes in Final Fates Tower Defense

Here’s everything that you need to do in order to redeem your Final Fates Tower Defense codes:

Launch Final Fates Tower Defense in Roblox. Press the giftbox icon in the menu on the left (while in the Lobby). Input a working code into the Type Code Here field. Hit the Enter key to collect your rewards.

Final Fates Tower Defense Trello Link

If you want to prepare yourself properly for the adventures that are to come, you should check out the Final Fates Tower Defense Trello board. Here, you can find all the essential information about the units, maps, locations, NPCs, artifacts, and much more.

