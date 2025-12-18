Forgot password
Final Fates Tower Defense Codes (December 2025)

Think your adventures are over? Not with Final Fates Tower Defense codes.
Updated: Dec 18, 2025 08:19 am

Updated: December 18, 2025

Added a new code!

Summon units and pray they don’t fail you, because the fate of the city depends on you. Waves of foes will keep rushing in, and you must strive to survive through a mix of luck, determination, and, naturally, the latest Final Fates Tower Defense codes.

All Final Fates Tower Defense Codes List

Active Final Fates Tower Defense Codes

  • ThanksFor700Likes: 15 Trait Shards (New)
  • ThanksFor600Likes: 15 Trait Shards
  • OMG100KVisits: 6k Crystals
  • RoadTo100KVisits: 2.5k Crystals
  • ThanksFor1KFavs: 20 Trait Shards
  • ThanksFor400Likes: 15 Trait Shards
  • ThanksFor70KVisits: 2.5k Crystals
  • ThanksFor300LikesFixed: 15 Trait Shards
  • ThanksFor60KVisits: 2.5k Crystals
  • MiniUpdate1: 2.5k Crystals
  • ReleaseFixes2: 15 Trait Shards
  • ThanksFor50KVisits: 15 Trait Shards
  • NextLikeGoalWhen: 2500 Crystals
  • TooManyRolls: Trait Shards
  • Release: Crystals
  • Sub2Epic: Trait Shards
  • OneMoreDelay: Trait Shards
  • FinalFates: Trait Shards
  • ThanksFor80KVisits: 2.5k Crystals
  • ThanksForTheSupport: 20 Trait Shards
  • ThanksFor500Likes: 20 Trait Shards

Expired Final Fates Tower Defense Codes

  • LikesGoal1
  • CodeOne
  • BootedUpMyPCCuzINeedNeed
  • CodeTwo
  • ThanksFor200Likes
  • LikesGoal2

How to Redeem Codes in Final Fates Tower Defense

Here’s everything that you need to do in order to redeem your Final Fates Tower Defense codes:

How to redeem Final Fates Tower Defense codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Final Fates Tower Defense in Roblox.
  2. Press the giftbox icon in the menu on the left (while in the Lobby).
  3. Input a working code into the Type Code Here field.
  4. Hit the Enter key to collect your rewards.

If you want to prepare yourself properly for the adventures that are to come, you should check out the Final Fates Tower Defense Trello board. Here, you can find all the essential information about the units, maps, locations, NPCs, artifacts, and much more.

Don’t let the fun end here—head over to our extensive Roblox Codes section and claim all the free goodies in many other fabulous Roblox games as well!

