Rampant reborn promo art
Image via Alpha Engine 2
Rampant Reborn Codes (February 2025)

Treat yourself to a satisfying rampage and some Rampant Reborn codes!
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Feb 10, 2025 04:46 am

Updated: February 10, 2025

Added new codes!

Oversized weapons, a plethora of classes, and the thrill of Rampant Reborn codes—this Roblox PvP game has it all. The classic fan favorite is back, now in a new and improved version. If you’re finding it tough to climb the ranks, make use of the freebies and keep honing your skills!

All Rampant Reborn Codes List

Working Rampant Reborn Codes 

  • freegems: 100 Gems (New)
  • v1: Gems (Works only for the players who owned gamepasses in version one) (New)
  • rampantreborn: A Golden Crate (New)

Expired Rampant Reborn Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Rampant Reborn codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Rampant Reborn

To redeem Rampant Reborn codes, follow the tutorial below:

How to redeem Rampant Reborn codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Open Rampant Reborn on Roblox.
  2. Click the X button in the top-right corner of the screen.
  3. Type a code into the Enter Code Here text box.
  4. Press the Redeem button to claim the rewards.

