Rampant Reborn Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 10, 2025 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Oversized weapons, a plethora of classes, and the thrill of Rampant Reborn codes—this Roblox PvP game has it all. The classic fan favorite is back, now in a new and improved version. If you’re finding it tough to climb the ranks, make use of the freebies and keep honing your skills!

All Rampant Reborn Codes List

Working Rampant Reborn Codes

freegems : 100 Gems (New)

: 100 Gems v1 : Gems (Works only for the players who owned gamepasses in version one) (New)

: Gems rampantreborn: A Golden Crate (New)

Expired Rampant Reborn Codes

There are currently no expired Rampant Reborn codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Rampant Reborn

To redeem Rampant Reborn codes, follow the tutorial below:

Image by Twinfinite

Open Rampant Reborn on Roblox. Click the X button in the top-right corner of the screen. Type a code into the Enter Code Here text box. Press the Redeem button to claim the rewards.

For more codes in other similar titles on the platform, browse the rest of our Roblox Codes section here on Twinfinite!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy