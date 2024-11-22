Forgot password
Crossblox Codes (November 2024)

All working Crossblox codes!
Published: Nov 22, 2024 08:13 am

Crossblox, previously known as Warzone and Infection Gunfight in Roblox, is a revamped version with plenty of new game modes. Players can play either as humans fighting zombies or as zombies attacking and infecting humans. Here, we’ll provide you with all Crossblox codes that grant many free items.

All Crossblox Codes

Crossblox Codes (Working)

  • CODE001: Temporary Minigun weapon for seven days
  • WOWCOINS: 2,500 credits
  • BANANA: Banana SMG
  • TRYTHIS: Random S-tier weapon for three days
  • SEASON2: Awakened M82A1 Judgement weapon for one day
  • WOWCASE: Robux Case
  • PVEMODE: PVE Starter Pack

Crossblox Codes (Expired)

  • No expired codes.
Crossblox redeem code menu
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Crossblox

Redeeming codes in Crossblox is extremely easy, and all you need to do is find the right path to the input box. Here’s how:

  • Launch Crossblox in your Roblox client.
  • Tap the “Rewards” menu on the left side of the screen.
  • Scroll down to the very bottom.
  • Enter the code into the “Redeem Codes to receive rewards!” box.
  • Press the “Redeem” button to confirm.

How Do You Get More Crossblox Codes?

9thD Workshop, the developer of Crossblox, regularly posts new codes in the dedicated section of the game’s official Discord channel. After joining the game’s community, be sure to go to the “Informations” section and select the “codes” tab, as shown in the screenshot below.

Additionally, in the “Giveaway” section, players can get extra boosts and rewards for free if they’ve been verified on the Discord channel via the Bloxlink service. These giveaways take place every week, so be sure to verify your account in the “verify” tab under the “Verification” menu.

Crossblox codes Discord page
Image Source: Discord via Twinfinite

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

When entering the codes into the redeem box in Crossblox, make sure that you copy and paste the codes exactly as they are listed above. If you simply type them in without the caps, they may not work, as the casing matters here. Also, be sure to enter one code after another, since the codes won’t work if you enter them all at once.

Lastly, note that you may have old codes saved from the Warzone and Infection Gunfight days, which may not work either. So enter only the newest and working codes that are listed in this guide. It would also be a good idea to regularly check the official Discord channel and the Crossblox group in Roblox if you have joined them already.

That’s all you need to know about Crossblox codes. For more Roblox articles, check out the Fisch Trello link, Slayer Online Trello link, and Elemental Grounds Trello link. We’ve also got Slayer Online codes, Jule’s RNG codes, and the Hunter X Oath Trello link.

