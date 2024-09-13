Image Credit: Bethesda
Anime Vanguards Igros Evolution
image via Anime Vanguards
How to Evolve Units in Anime Vanguards

Evolve your units in Anime Vanguards
Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|

Published: Sep 13, 2024 04:41 am

Evolving is a key part of making your units overpowered in Anime Vanguards. It also lets you prioritize which units you’re trying to collect and focus on. This Anime Vanguards Evolution guide will go through the list of all the units that can be evolved, the requirements for evolution, and all the procedures that are needed. 

Anime Vanguards Evolution Explained

Evolving is a key aspect of the game in making your units stronger and getting the upper hand against your opponents. When evolved, units often get different attack abilities, passives, and stat buffs. If you have rare units that can evolve, it should be a priority to start working towards it. Keep in mind that not all units can be evolved, only the rarer units. Mythic Units and Secret Units have most of the evolutions. We’ll cover all of the currently available units that can evolve up ahead.

All Units With Evolutions

Here is a list of all the Mythic and Secret units that can be evolved in Anime Vanguards.

Mythic Units

Noruto (Sage)

Evolves into: Noruto (Six Tails)

Requirements:

  • x6 Blue Chakra
  • x6 Red Chakra
  • x30 Green Essence Stone
  • x12 Blue Essence Stone
  • x11 Pink Essence Stone
  • x2 Rainbow Essence Stone
  • 15k Gold

Cha-In

Evolves into: Cha-In (Blade Dancer)

Requirements:

  • x1 Broken Swords
  • x30 Green Essence Stone
  • x12 Blue Essence Stone
  • x11 Purple Essence Stone
  • x2 Rainbow Essence Stone
  • 15k Gold

Sosuke (Hebi)

Evolves into: Sosuke (Storm)

Requirements:

  • x12 Snake Scale
  • x30 Green Essence Stone
  • x12 Pink Essence Stone
  • x12 Red Essence Stone
  • x1 Rainbow Essence Stone
  • 15k Gold

Obita

Evolves into: Obita (Awakened)

Requirements:

  • x12 Skin Patch
  • x30 Green Essence Stone
  • x11 Yellow Essence Stone
  • x12 Purple Essence Stone
  • x1 Rainbow Essence Stone
  • 15k Gold

Vogita Super

Evolves into: Vogita Super (Awakened)

Requirements:

  • x80 Senzu Beans
  • x35 Green Essence Stone
  • x15 Blue Essence Stone
  • x10 Yellow Essence Stone
  • x2 Rainbow Essence Stone
  • 15k Gold

Song Jinwu

Evolves into: Song Jinwu (Monarch)

Requirements:

  • x12 Shadow Traces
  • x30 Green Essence Stone
  • x10 Yellow Essence Stone
  • x12 Pink Essence Stone
  • x1 Rainbow Essence Stone
  • 15k Gold

Secret Units

Igros

Evolves into: Igros (Elite Knight)

Requirements:

  • x12 Blood Red Armor
  • x32 Green Essence Stone
  • x10 Blue Essence Stone
  • x10 Pink Essence Stone
  • x10 Red Essence Stone
  • x1 Rainbow Essence Stone
  • 15k Gold

Alocard

Evolves into: Alocard (Vampire King)

Requirements:

  • x1 Hellsing Arms
  • x35 Green Essence Stone
  • x13 Yellow Essence Stone
  • x13 Purple Essence Stone
  • x13 Red Essence Stone
  • x2 Rainbow Essence Stone
  • 15k Gol

How to Evolve Units

To evolve your units, go to the building in the lobby marked ‘Evolve. ‘ Inside, you’ll find two desks. These desks cover two important techniques, namely Evolve and Crafting. 

Anime Vanguards evolution building
Image Source: Roblox

 To evolve a unit you need to fulfill a few requirements first. To check these, speak with the Evolve NPC which looks like Itachi Uchiha, and put the unit that you would like to evolve. 

 To evolve your units, you will need Essence Stones. You can only get these by playing the Challenges game mode and then crafting them at the Bench.

Anime Vanguards Igros Evolution Requirements
Image via Anime Vanguards

That’s all you need to know about how to evolve units in Anime Vanguards. For more information on units and information in Anime Vanguards on Roblox, be sure to check out our tier list and codes guide. We’ve also got a Five Nights TD tier list, Anime Defenders tier list, and Maple Tale codes.

