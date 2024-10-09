Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Monkey Tycoon codes - monkeys of different colors
Category:
Roblox
Codes
Guides

Monkey Tycoon Codes (October 2024)

Want some free monkeys?
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
|

Published: Oct 9, 2024 04:39 am

Are you after some free bananas and monkeys for your collection? Then we have all the latest Monkey Tycoon codes for you. Keep reading to find out how to use them and what rewards you can expect to get.

Recommended Videos

All Monkey Tycoon Codes

Monkey Tycoon Codes (Working)

  • bottle: 3 sacrifices
  • Asteroid: 4 sacrifices
  • RollTheDice: Random amount of monkeys
  • PlayStreetWars: 2 sacrifices
  • Hot: Set yourself on fire
  • Freeslimemonkey: Get a surprise
  • ELSEP03M:10,000 monkeys
  • Boostmeup: 3x time boost
  • IHopeNothingBadHappens: Die instantly
  • GOOBLESTHEALIEN: 100k monkeys
  • monkey: Free monkeys
  • Nuclear: Free high-tier monkeys
  • LotsOfMonkeys: 4 high-tier monkeys

Monkey Tycoon Codes (Expired)

  • Nirvana: 2 nukes
  • HughMungus: One million monkeys
  • Nothing: One million monkeys
  • codelist
  • Arboreal
  • Baboon
  • Gorilla
  • Orangutan
  • Primate
  • Simian
  • bugfixing: 5 sacrifices
  • Thanks: One million monkeys
  • Nevergonnagiveyouup: One million monkeys
  • Murder: Sword
  • Nevergonnaletyoudown: One million monkeys
  • Nevergonnarunaroundanddesertyou: One million monkeys
  • Nevergonnamakeyoucry: One million monkeys
  • Nevergonnasaygoodbye: One million monkeys
  • Nevergonnatellalieandhurtyou: One million monkeys
  • Ape: One million monkeys
  • Bakery: One million monkeys
  • Tarantula: One million monkeys
  • BloodForTheBloodGod: 2 sacrifices
  • MichaelsaJoestar: 10k monkeys
  • Cipher: 4.8 million monkeys
  • RIGVSQERGIV: 4.8 million monkeys
  • MonkeyTycoonForever: 4.8 million monkeys
  • monkey backwards: 350k monkeys
  • statues: 8 million monkeys
  • 142496: One million monkeys
Code text box in Monkey Tycoon
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How To Redeem Codes In Monkey Tycoon

Luckily, it is quite simple and straightforward to redeem codes in this game. Just follow these steps:

  • Launch Monkey Tycoon in Roblox.
  • Click on the “Codes” button on the left side of the screen.
  • The code text box will open.
  • Copy and paste the code you want from this page.
  • Enjoy your free rewards.

How To Get More Monkey Tycoon Codes

If you want to get your hands on all the latest Monkey Tycoon codes, we recommend that you join the Discord server of the developers. Also, we recommend that you join the Roblox group of the developers, for all the latest news and updates.

But also, another great way to be always updated on the latest codes is by bookmarking this page and checking back often.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Many times the problem with codes not working is because of typos. That is why we always recommend that you copy and paste them as they are, without any modifications. Do not add any unnecessary characters or white spaces.

Another possible reason is that the codes might have expired since publishing this guide, that’s why we always recommend that you use them as soon as you find them.

That’s all we have at the moment on Monkey Tycoon codes. For more Roblox, check out our Pixel Tower Defense codes, Vision traits tier list, and Sorcery Trello link.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli is a gaming historian and freelance journalist, born with a faithful Commodore 64 by his side. He has been writing about games for 20+ years, with articles on gaming history published on Kotaku, PC Gamer, PcGamesN and Retro Gamer magazine. Say hi to him on Twitter at @damgentemp, or on his blog https://genesistemple.com (now dedicated to the history of video game design).
twitter