Monkey Tycoon Codes (October 2024)

All Monkey Tycoon Codes

Monkey Tycoon Codes (Working)

bottle : 3 sacrifices

: 3 sacrifices Asteroid : 4 sacrifices

: 4 sacrifices RollTheDice : Random amount of monkeys

: Random amount of monkeys PlayStreetWars : 2 sacrifices

: 2 sacrifices Hot : Set yourself on fire

: Set yourself on fire Freeslimemonkey : Get a surprise

: Get a surprise ELSEP03M :10,000 monkeys

:10,000 monkeys Boostmeup : 3x time boost

: 3x time boost IHopeNothingBadHappens : Die instantly

: Die instantly GOOBLESTHEALIEN : 100k monkeys

: 100k monkeys monkey : Free monkeys

: Free monkeys Nuclear : Free high-tier monkeys

: Free high-tier monkeys LotsOfMonkeys: 4 high-tier monkeys

Monkey Tycoon Codes (Expired)

Nirvana : 2 nukes

: 2 nukes HughMungus : One million monkeys

: One million monkeys Nothing : One million monkeys

: One million monkeys codelist

Arboreal

Baboon

Gorilla

Orangutan

Primate

Simian

bugfixing : 5 sacrifices

: 5 sacrifices Thanks : One million monkeys

: One million monkeys Nevergonnagiveyouup : One million monkeys

: One million monkeys Murder : Sword

: Sword Nevergonnaletyoudown : One million monkeys

: One million monkeys Nevergonnarunaroundanddesertyou : One million monkeys

: One million monkeys Nevergonnamakeyoucry : One million monkeys

: One million monkeys Nevergonnasaygoodbye : One million monkeys

: One million monkeys Nevergonnatellalieandhurtyou : One million monkeys

: One million monkeys Ape : One million monkeys

: One million monkeys Bakery : One million monkeys

: One million monkeys Tarantula : One million monkeys

: One million monkeys BloodForTheBloodGod : 2 sacrifices

: 2 sacrifices MichaelsaJoestar : 10k monkeys

: 10k monkeys Cipher : 4.8 million monkeys

: 4.8 million monkeys RIGVSQERGIV : 4.8 million monkeys

: 4.8 million monkeys MonkeyTycoonForever : 4.8 million monkeys

: 4.8 million monkeys monkey backwards : 350k monkeys

: 350k monkeys statues : 8 million monkeys

: 8 million monkeys 142496: One million monkeys

How To Redeem Codes In Monkey Tycoon

Luckily, it is quite simple and straightforward to redeem codes in this game. Just follow these steps:

Launch Monkey Tycoon in Roblox.

Click on the “Codes” button on the left side of the screen.

The code text box will open.

Copy and paste the code you want from this page.

Enjoy your free rewards.

How To Get More Monkey Tycoon Codes

If you want to get your hands on all the latest Monkey Tycoon codes, we recommend that you join the Discord server of the developers. Also, we recommend that you join the Roblox group of the developers, for all the latest news and updates.

But also, another great way to be always updated on the latest codes is by bookmarking this page and checking back often.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Many times the problem with codes not working is because of typos. That is why we always recommend that you copy and paste them as they are, without any modifications. Do not add any unnecessary characters or white spaces.

Another possible reason is that the codes might have expired since publishing this guide, that’s why we always recommend that you use them as soon as you find them.

