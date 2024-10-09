Monkey Tycoon Codes (October 2024)

Are you after some free bananas and monkeys for your collection? Then we have all the latest Monkey Tycoon codes for you. Keep reading to find out how to use them and what rewards you can expect to get.
All Monkey Tycoon Codes
Monkey Tycoon Codes (Working)
- bottle: 3 sacrifices
- Asteroid: 4 sacrifices
- RollTheDice: Random amount of monkeys
- PlayStreetWars: 2 sacrifices
- Hot: Set yourself on fire
- Freeslimemonkey: Get a surprise
- ELSEP03M:10,000 monkeys
- Boostmeup: 3x time boost
- IHopeNothingBadHappens: Die instantly
- GOOBLESTHEALIEN: 100k monkeys
- monkey: Free monkeys
- Nuclear: Free high-tier monkeys
- LotsOfMonkeys: 4 high-tier monkeys
Monkey Tycoon Codes (Expired)
- Nirvana: 2 nukes
- HughMungus: One million monkeys
- Nothing: One million monkeys
- codelist
- Arboreal
- Baboon
- Gorilla
- Orangutan
- Primate
- Simian
- bugfixing: 5 sacrifices
- Thanks: One million monkeys
- Nevergonnagiveyouup: One million monkeys
- Murder: Sword
- Nevergonnaletyoudown: One million monkeys
- Nevergonnarunaroundanddesertyou: One million monkeys
- Nevergonnamakeyoucry: One million monkeys
- Nevergonnasaygoodbye: One million monkeys
- Nevergonnatellalieandhurtyou: One million monkeys
- Ape: One million monkeys
- Bakery: One million monkeys
- Tarantula: One million monkeys
- BloodForTheBloodGod: 2 sacrifices
- MichaelsaJoestar: 10k monkeys
- Cipher: 4.8 million monkeys
- RIGVSQERGIV: 4.8 million monkeys
- MonkeyTycoonForever: 4.8 million monkeys
- monkey backwards: 350k monkeys
- statues: 8 million monkeys
- 142496: One million monkeys
How To Redeem Codes In Monkey Tycoon
Luckily, it is quite simple and straightforward to redeem codes in this game. Just follow these steps:
- Launch Monkey Tycoon in Roblox.
- Click on the “Codes” button on the left side of the screen.
- The code text box will open.
- Copy and paste the code you want from this page.
- Enjoy your free rewards.
How To Get More Monkey Tycoon Codes
If you want to get your hands on all the latest Monkey Tycoon codes, we recommend that you join the Discord server of the developers. Also, we recommend that you join the Roblox group of the developers, for all the latest news and updates.
But also, another great way to be always updated on the latest codes is by bookmarking this page and checking back often.
Why Are My Codes Not Working?
Many times the problem with codes not working is because of typos. That is why we always recommend that you copy and paste them as they are, without any modifications. Do not add any unnecessary characters or white spaces.
Another possible reason is that the codes might have expired since publishing this guide, that’s why we always recommend that you use them as soon as you find them.
