Jujutsu Legends Phantom Siege Codes (April 2024)

After some Jujutsu Legends Phantom Siege codes? This mobile game based on the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise has recently released, with fans already clamoring for coupons to get free items. If that’s you, our guide will show you all working codes!

All Jujutsu Legends Phantom Siege Codes

Jujutsu Legends Phantom Siege Codes (Active)

FANS10000

JK6666

Battle999

CS461

CS724

JJK666

Fans101

Fans304

Jujutsu Legends Phantom Siege Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Legends Phantom Siege

Fortunately, the coupon redemption process in Jujutsu Legends Phantom Siege is quite easy. That said, since the game is still in open beta, you may encounter some crashes and glitches when trying to do so. Here’s what to do:

Download Jujutsu Legends Phantom Siege from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Create a profile and load into the game.

Click your character’s avatar to access your profile.

TapSystem Settings > Pack Exchange.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Redeem!

How Do You Get More Jujutsu Legends Phantom Siege Codes?

The best place to check for codes is the game’s official Facebook page. Each time a new code drops, the devs create a new post where they also list all other active codes currently available. That way, you don’t need to trawl through the entire feed – just the most recent codes post will do.

On top of that, we recommend checking the game’s Discord server. There aren’t any exclusive codes there yet, but that could well happen in the future. Of course, you should also bookmark this page and check back often, because we’ll update our list when new coupons land and old ones expire.

Why Are My Jujutsu Legends Phantom Siege Codes Not Working?

At the time of writing (April 23), you may struggle to redeem coupons in Jujutsu Legends Phantom Siege. Every time you load into the game (on iOS at least), it crashes entirely when you press Start. As such, even getting to the Settings menu is an impossible task. As soon as the devs patch this and you can properly access the range of menus, this should no longer be a problem.

What Is Jujutsu Legends Phantom Siege?

Jujutsu Legends Phantom Siege is a mobile game based on the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise. Battles are stylized with top-down idle combat, where you assign your units and gradually power up their abilities. It contains a huge range of characters from the series, making it perfect for long-term fans.

