Roblox Ants Simulator 2 Codes (April 2024)

Are you searching for Ants Simulator 2 codes? Then, you’ll be happy to learn that this is the go-to place for not only those, but all other Roblox-related things. Scroll down to find the working list. The instructions on how to redeem them are further below.

Recommended Videos

All Ants Simulator 2 Codes List

Working Codes

alpha : Tickets x 3, Jelly, Classic Egg, Dandelion Field Boost, Nectar x 5,000 (New)

: Tickets x 3, Jelly, Classic Egg, Dandelion Field Boost, Nectar x 5,000 22/03 : Tickets x 5 (New)

: Tickets x 5 22-03 : Tickets x 5 (New)

: Tickets x 5 PleaseDataSave: Silver Egg, Jelly x 5, Baboo Field Boost x 2, Daisy Field Boost x 2, Poppy Field Boost x 2 (New)

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes right now.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Ants Simulator 2

Follow the instructions below to redeem Ants Simulator 2 codes:

Open Ants Simulator 2 on Roblox. Press the Settings button on the left (cogwheel icon). Type your code in the text box on the top. Click on Redeem to claim your freebies.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If one of the codes you tried isn’t working, it’s probably due to a spelling mistake. In this experience, codes are case-sensitive and often very long, making them difficult to type out by hand. So, you should copy and paste them instead.

Related Article: Bodybuilder Simulator Codes

How to Get More Ants Simulator 2 Codes?

To find codes for Ants Simulator 2, you should visit the Antico Discord server. That’s the official source of info for everything related to this experience. Plus, there is a really helpful community over there you can enjoy the game together with.

However, scrolling through hundreds of irrelevant messages to find a few codes is bound to be tiring, which is why you should bookmark this post instead. We keep the list updated so you can be sure that you’re always getting the most out of your codes in this experience.

That’s everything we have regarding Ants Simulator 2 codes. If you need codes for other Roblox experiences, then you should visit the Roblox codes section of Twinfinite. We’ve got lists for all the most popular titles where having those extra few resources can go a long way.

Also, if you really enjoy these types of interactive simulator experiences, be sure to try out Snow Plow Sim. It’s mostly a single-player game, but the amount of time you can spend on it while still having fun is crazy.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more