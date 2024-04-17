Legacy Piece Map Guide

Need some tips with the Legacy Piece map? This new One Piece Roblox game has taken over the platform, attracting thousands of players with its range of races and Devil Fruits. For those just getting started and wanting some help figuring out where to go, our guide will break down the map.

Legacy Piece Map Details

Check out the image below to see the full Legacy Piece map. This comes directly from the game’s official Trello, so you know it’s completely accurate to the game.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

All Legacy Piece Islands

If the map itself is still a bit confusing, read on for an explanation of each island in the game. This includes the recommended level to visit each one so combat isn’t too brutal, and the POIs you can find there.

Island Name Recommended Level Available Bosses Quest Givers Fusha Island 1-15 Higuma The Bandit Woop Slap, Makino, Dadan, Sarah, Nesbit, Farmer Kobamuro, Lucki, Shanks, Civilian Alvida Island 15-25 Alvida The Iron Mace Mary, Freight Agent, Abdu, Koby, Ship Guard Shells Town 25-40 Axe-Hand Morgan Rika’s Mother, Rika, Zoro, Koby, Wounded Marine, Washed Up Pirate Shimotsuki Island 40-50 Yeti Village Chief, Black Smith, Archaeologist, Scientist Haki Island 45 N/A N/A Orange Town 50-65 Buggy The Clown Mocker, Doctor, Boro, Noodle, Chuchu, Ponle Baratie 65-80 Don Krieg Barne, Laffy, Zeff Mink Island 80-95 Wolfam Goat Doctor, Keitmah, Bariat, Mustaton, Yama Arlong Park 95-99 Saw Shark Arlong Tako, Chow, Genzo, Dr Noke, Jailo, Najike

How to Access the Legacy Piece Map

As it stands, it doesn’t seem like there’s a concrete in-game way to access the Legacy Piece map. There does appear to be a fast travel mechanic, since you can set spawn points at each new island you encounter. These determine where you respawn after a death in combat, so you can likely check the map at each of those spawn points, too.

That said, there isn’t a specific button to pull up the map on the HUD in Legacy Piece, or any of the menus you can access. Instead, you’ll have to be willing to constantly traverse the map, keeping an eye on the blue pop-up text that denotes which area you’re in.

That’s everything you need to know about the Legacy Piece map! For more on the game, brush up on our fruit and race tier lists. We’ve also got the Legacy Piece Discord link and the latest codes.

