Is Jujutsu Kaisen Ending in 2024? Explained

It’s safe to say Jujutsu Kaisen has been firmly planted in its final arc for a while now, so it’s no surprise that rumors are swirling about the manga series ending soon. But is Gege Akutami’s work really ending in 2024?

Will Jujutsu Kaisen End in 2024? Explained

Image Credit: Gege Akutami and Shonen Jump

Per a quote from Gege Akutami during Jump Festa 2024, it’s pretty likely that Jujutsu Kaisen is ending in 2024; or at least, the manga is.

During a segment of the event dedicated to Jujutsu Kaisen, comments made by the author were presented to the audience which thanked fans for their support and noted that this is likely the “last Jump Festa held while Jujutsu Kaisen is being serialized.”

Said comments were later released via the official Jujutsu Kaisen Twitter account, which further solidified the statements.

While this might not seem all that airtight to anyone who remembers the same claims of the series’ end being made last year, the advanced state of the story this time around does make it feel more realistic. Likewise, Akutami hasn’t made any announcements or comments about extending the series past its intended ending, so it’s more likely that the previous hints at the series reaching its conclusion were an underestimation of how much time they needed to complete the series properly.

As such, we’d recommend taking this latest news seriously unless Akutami revises his statement at a later date. When exactly the series might end, though, is yet to be seen.

Is the Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Ending in 2024? Answered

Image Credit: MAPPA

Fortunately, the same can not be said for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, which shouldn’t be ending anytime soon.

Though it will be wrapping up one of the series’ girthier arcs once the Shibuya Incident concluded, it’ll still need to adapt the Culling Game arc and other storylines that occur after that. This means the series still has plenty of material to adapt its way through, and that the series isn’t likely to go anywhere in the meantime.

However, it is rather likely that the series won’t see regular seasonal releases if MAPPA intends to uphold its current benchmark of quality. The series’ animators have been outspoken about the brutal working conditions they had to put up with, to the point that some even left the studio en masse following a horrible stretch of bad working conditions that spanned both Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

While it’s unclear whether or not this led MAPPA toward rethinking how tight they’ll keep the release windows for episodes and seasons, it’s safe to say the exodus of their employees won’t make it easy for them to reliably animate the show’s next cour.

And with that, you're all caught up on whether or not Jujutsu Kaisen is ending in 2024.