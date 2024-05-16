Solo Leveling Season 2 Release Time Countdown

After a successful release for the anime adaptation of the extremely popular Manhwa, Solo Leveling, we’re all eagerly awaiting the next part of Sung Jinwoo’s journey. Luckily, you won’t have to wait very long as a release date has been confirmed. Here’s everything we know about Solo Leveling Season 2 Release Time.

On March 30, 2024, Crunchyroll confirmed that Solo Leveling: Arise from the Shadow is set to release in the fourth quarter of 2024.

With a successful Season 1, the story continues in Solo Leveling Season 2. It is expected to add an additional 13 episodes, forming the latter half of the promised 25 episodes. While it’s technically considered the ‘second half’ of the first season in Japan, Crunchyroll simplified it by designating it as Season 2.

With only 45 out of 200 chapters covered, Solo Leveling Season 2 will probably cover the same amount of chapters. This means we can probably look forward to around 2 or 3 more Solo Leveling seasons.

Solo Leveling first started as a South Korean novel by Chu-gong in 2016. Two years later, it was adapted into a webtoon by the late Jang “Dubu” Sung-rak of Redice Studio. It quickly became a classic and was eventually made into an anime by A-1 Pictures in 2024. The anime aired from January 2024 to March 2024, consisting of 12 episodes.

Solo Levelling is set in a world where hunters, awakened individuals with special abilities, head inside otherworldly Gates to confront monsters that threaten humanity’s existence. Sung Jinwoo is a notoriously feeble hunter who grapples with constant threats to his existence. Following an excruciating encounter with a formidable double dungeon that decimates his comrades, Jinwoo becomes the chosen Player of a mysterious program called ‘The System’.

Bestowing upon him the rare ability to level up his strength, the System propels Jinwoo into a quest to unravel the mysteries of dungeons and uncover the origin of his newfound powers.

The story follows Sung Jinwoo, an E-Rank hunter striving to support his family. After a life-altering encounter, Jinwoo becomes a Player, gaining access to quests and the ability to enhance his skills and attributes by leveling up, something only he can do.

Without getting into spoilers from the Manhwa, the upcoming Season will show Jinwoo become considerably stronger and reach heights we haven’t seen yet. The addition of the Shadow Army will make all the difference. Additionally, the documentary “The Leveling of Solo Leveling” inadvertently hinted at the introduction of a notable character in the next installment: Beru.

