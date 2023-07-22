How to Defeat Labyrinth Sentinel Boss in Remnant 2

While plenty of Remnant 2 bosses are straightforward fights with a single enemy, some are actually more of a puzzle. While these can be frustrating if you aren’t sure how to win, there are usually special tricks to try. In the case of the Labyrinth Sentinel boss, it’s all about knowing where the hardest parts are and focusing on those first.

Labyrinth Sentinel Boss Strategy

This can be one of the most frustrating bosses in Remnant 2 because a single misstep can result in an instant death, and you have to start all over.

This boss is entirely unique because it can’t be damaged through normal means. Instead, each cube has at least one white square on its side(s) that must be shot. You’ll know you’ve gotten them all when all purple accents are gone, and the blocks look like stone. Sadly, there’s no way to stop them from moving, so you’ll have to be careful the whole fight. Your one saving grace is that shooting the white part usually takes a chunk out of it that will keep you safe if it falls on you.

Floating Cubes

The first thing to do here is to take out the spots on the cubes in the sky, as they will either shoot at you or send an AOE (area of effect) attack at you.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Tricky Cube

After these have been handled, go around the first cube at the entrance to the far side. The cube on your right is the trickiest of them all, as its white spot is only visible for a small instant as it moves forward and back into a wall.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Aside from those two problems, the rest of the cubes are rather manageable. There are a final two to the right of the entrance that don’t really cross paths in a way you can’t anticipate. The sticking point of this fight is just managing to wipe out the troubling one. The rest follow pretty simple patterns you can get down within your first few tries if you keep getting unlucky.

For beating the Labyrinth Sentinel, you get the usual one trait point and the Conflux Prism material. When you take the latter to McCabe at Ward 13, she will make you the Cube Gun handgun.

If you didn’t start there, you will eventually end up at Yaesha after the Labyrinth area and should probably be on the lookout for the Kaeula’s Shadow boss, which will eventually lead to the Sorrow handgun.

Otherwise, that is everything we have to share about the Labyrinth Sentinel. The fight had us rather frustrated, so hopefully, the information above will help prevent that for others. For more Remnant 2 guides, be sure to check out our links below.