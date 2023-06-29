How to Avoid & Evade All Rainbow Friends

Image Source: Roblox

In Chapter 2, a number of new monsters have come out of the woodwork to rain on your parade as you attempt to escape Odd World amusement park. On top of that, a few of the beasties from Chapter 1 have received a wee overhaul and behave slightly differently, too. So, if you’re wondering how to avoid and evade all the Rainbow Friends in Roblox, here’s everything you need to know.

How to Get Past All the Rainbow Friends in Chapter 2

In total, there are seven Rainbow Friends and they all act slightly differently from one another. Here’s how to bypass and escape all of them.

Red

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Kicking things off with the odd one out. Yes, despite Red being the big bad in Rainbow Friends, players don’t actually have to deal with this critter as he’s largely behind the scenes pulling the strings. In fact, you’ll only encounter this chap during the cut-scenes so you don’t need to worry about him. Next!

Blue

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

In the opening level of Hour 1 in Chapter 2, you’ll encounter Blue as he — along with Green — are the duo of monsters hot on your tail. The thing with Blue is that he’s pretty slow, but when he sees a player, he does start to jog a little faster towards you.

Don’t worry, though, as you can outrun him if you’re sprinting. Try and create some distance and run around a corner. Once you’re out of his sightline, you’ll be able to hop into your box and you’ll be safe from his evil grasp.

Green

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

In Chapter 1, Green was fully blind and couldn’t see you at all, so he had to rely on his listening skills. However, in Chapter 2, Green does possess a little bit of vision — albeit, it’s very limited. Still, he’s largely avoidable if you stay quiet and move as silently as you can when he’s nearby.

It’s worth mentioning that hiding inside boxes is largely ineffective against Green, as if he bumps into you when you’re in a box, he’ll still catch you. Just try and stay off his path and keep as quiet as you can.

Purple

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Purple behaves a little differently compared to Chapter 1. When you reach his foggy lair, the key to avoiding him is by running up and standing on the little mounds of mud dotted around his maze. When you do this, Purple won’t be able to catch you.

Another really good tip is that if you crouch when he’s nearby, he’ll also be unable to get you. Handy, right?

Yellow

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Yellow is one of the most unique Rainbow Friends as he’s the only one who can fly. When Yellow sees you, he’ll run straight for you, grab you, and fly up into the sky. Don’t worry, as you do have a second chance at surviving.

The important thing to do is to drop on the blue bouncy castle, and if you time it correctly, you’ll survive the fall. Lastly, hiding in a box is another surefire way to evade this winged beastie.

Orange

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Fortunately, Orange only appears briefly at the end of Chapter 2 near the final moments of the game when you’re on the train as you attempt to make your escape. As a result, you don’t need to worry about knowing a strategy to evade this one. Phew!

Cyan

Image Source: Roblox

Cyan is one of the newest additions to Rainbow Friends and she is undoubtedly the hardest to avoid of the entire bunch. She’s the fastest out of all the monsters and she can see when your box is moving, which makes her extra deadly.

Even though she’s the fastest, you can still just about outrun her if you’re sprinting. Much like Blue, try and get out of her sightline and then hide in your box, but make sure to stay as still as possible when she’s nearby.

And, there you have it! We hope this helped to clue you in on how to avoid and evade all the Rainbow Friends in Roblox. For more, here’s what Lookies are and what Yellow does in Chapter 2. Otherwise, feel free to explore our further content down below before you go.

