Top 10 Best Roblox Games

Depending on how you look at it, Roblox is either a veritable goldmine of compelling experiences or an unpredictable spin of the roulette wheel. With over 40 million games on the platform, and even more being added every day, it’s hard to keep track of all the top-notch titles the hugely popular game platform has to offer. With that in mind, then, we thought we’d whip together a list of the top ten best Roblox games to help separate the wheat from the chaff. These are not only the most popular games in the platform’s entire library, but the best in terms of quality as well. So, let’s shake a leg and get straight into it!

Honorable Mentions

Before getting to the final list, we’d like to give a shoutout to a number of popular, high-quality titles that didn’t fully measure up to the others. These are all undoubtedly worth checking out, but due to the insane competition on the Roblox platform, they didn’t quite cut the mustard compared to our finalists below.

Speed Draw

Piggy

Murder Mystery 2

Silly Simon Says

Shortest Answer Wins/ Longest Answer Wins

Blue Heater

Big Paintball

10.) Meep City

Visits to Date: 15.4B

Who Is It Best For? Newcomers, Kawaii Fans

A game platform like Roblox has to offer an introductory experience that gets players acquainted with the rules in a fun and accessible way, and Meep City is the go-to initiation process for all you budding Robloxions out there.

Not only do newcomers get to explore a bustling town filled with minigames like fishing and Connect Four, but you’ll also gain access to your very own house, which you can design and customise yourself with a whole host of different items and furniture.

Of course, the major draw of the title is in unlocking the titular Meep companions that you’ll see floating around other players as you wander the town. They’re basically little anthropomorphic balls with eyes and they are pretty darn adorable. If you fancy chilling with your friends in a relaxing, laidback world, this is the place to start!

9.) Arsenal

Visits to Date: 4.8B

Who Is It Best For? First-Person Shooter Enthusiasts, Action Heroes

Winner of the Bloxy 2019 awards, this military FPS is the real deal. Boasting a staggering 145 weapons, 65 playable maps, and 16 different game modes, this action-packed shoot ’em up has enough content in it to fill several Call of Duty titles, and then some.

While it doesn’t feature a single-player campaign, it’ll still keep you busy with its hectic multiplayer action thanks to some tight shooting, well-designed maps, and buttery smooth gameplay. Plus, some of the game’s unique Kill Effects can be pretty amusing.

Ever wanted to shoot an opponent and melt them into a puddle of triangles? (I mean, who hasn’t, right?) Well, Arsenal will satisfy that very specific itch.

8.) Tower of Hell

Visits to Date: 21B

Who Is It Best For? The Patient, The Determined

They say patience is a virtue, and by golly, yours will undoubtedly be tested in YXCeptional Studios’ hard-as-diamond-gobstoppers obby. While you don’t get any special powers per se, you do have the ability to jump, which is critical to your ongoing success.

Fundamentally, this is an incredibly challenging platformer experience where you must carefully manoeuver your way to the top of a fiendishly designed obstacle course. You could spend an hour meticulously making progress to reach the final stretch, only to miss a jump and come plummeting to the bottom with the rest of the rubes.

While it may be simple in design, that doesn’t make it any less addictive. After all, this gruelling trial will truly separate the men from the boys (or the women from the girls, for that matter).

7.) Doors

Visits to Date: 3.6B

Who Is It Best For? Pros, Adrenaline Junkies

For such a child-friendly platform, you’d be forgiven for thinking that horror games wouldn’t be particularly in vogue. But… you’d be wrong. In fact, Roblox boasts a ton of horror games and some of them are actually very eerie indeed. Don’t worry, as they’re not particularly violent at all. Instead, they’re largely cat-and-mouse, hide-and-seek experiences where you have to evade something creepy.

Case in point, LSplash’s multiplayer spook ’em up sees players traversing through a multitude of hallways filled with numbered doors as you try to escape from the clutches of a handful of evil entities. Each creature possesses its own unique attacks, and so they function similarly to self-contained puzzles.

For instance, Dupe will spawn an incorrectly numbered doorway and if you walk through it, you’ll get a wee jump-scare and receive damage. Meanwhile, if Eyes spawns in your sightline, you’ll need to look the other way before it hurts you. Not for the faint-hearted!

6.) Brookhaven

Visits to Date: 33B

Who Is It Best For? Roleplaying Fans, Blue-Sky Thinkers

Roleplaying games (aka RP games) are super popular over on Roblox. They not only offer participants the opportunity to own a house, drive flashy vehicles, and explore a city, but the lack of any real rules gives the experience a “make up your own fun” feel. I mean, why adhere to a game’s ruleset when you can simply make your own, right?

As a result, those who’re after a place to hang out with their buddies and roleplay as, say, a big family or a squad of police officers or a band of robbers, Brookhaven is the ideal playground to do it. That said, if you’re looking for a game with lots of tasks and objectives, you may want to give this one a wide berth!

5.) Welcome to Bloxburg

Visits to Date: 7.6B

Who Is It Best For? Roleplaying Fans, Workaholics

Speaking of roleplaying games, Welcome to Bloxburg is arguably one of the best of the entire bunch. Not only do you get to sign up for your own job, but you’ll also get promotions that earn you more money. And moolah is a really important part of the experience, as you’ll need it to pay rent, buy furniture to give your house a makeover, and purchase food to keep yourself from getting too hangry.

It’s worth noting that this title is the only paid game on our list and will set you back 25 Robux to get in on the action. However, we think it’s worth it because it hits a real sweet spot between open-ended freedom and objective-based engagement. In other words, there are enough meaningful tasks to keep you busy and help keep ol’ boredom at bay.

4.) Blox Fruits

Visits to Date: 18.9B

Who Is It Best For? Anime Lovers, Adventurers

Sometimes, a spot of swashbuckling adventure is exactly what the scurvy doctor ordered! Yes, in this manga-inspired action-RPG, players must choose their side — Pirates or Marines — and embark on a journey to sail the seven seas.

You’ll need to defeat other warriors in PvP action, and you’ll face plenty of bosses to put six feet under as well. All the while, you’ll be busy questing, accruing XP and collecting a variety of Fruits that offer your playable character plenty of special abilities or even grant unique immunities. If you love to grind and swing a sword, then this may be the perfect experience for you!

3.) Rainbow Friends

Visits to Date: 2.2B

Who Is It Best For? Horror Fans, The Brave

As we alluded to above, horror games are a dime a dozen over on Roblox, and the best is arguably Rainbow Friends. With Chapter 2 dropping recently and adding a couple of new critters into the mix, now is a great time to get involved with Roy and Charcle’s spooky sneak ’em up.

The general gist is that during a field trip, you’re inadvertently whisked away to a dilapidated amusement park, which is home to a number of multi-colored beasties that want to capture you. To evade and escape them, you’ll need to use your box to hide and help you stay out of their sightline, as well as your ol’ noggin to bypass them.

Interestingly, each monster has their own intriguing lore and backstory, which the community absolutely loves. For instance, the Lookies are widely believed to be the subjects of failed experiments conducted by Red — the big bad. Meanwhile, Purple is super shy and hides away in the vents because he was bullied by the rest of the Rainbow Friends family. D’aww.

2.) Royale High

Visits to Date: 8.9B

Who Is It Best For? Fashionistas, Rolepaying Fans

Royale High is another roleplaying experience where you can hang out with friends and make up your own rules. Similar to Welcome to Bloxburg, there are quite a few activities to partake in and lots of limited-time events that encourage you to explore its enchanting world.

Why not buy fancy accessories to change your outfit to your liking? Or why not head to the school and take part in your favorite lessons? Or how about trying your luck by spinning the wheel to earn some diamonds? There’s plenty to do in Callmehbob’s magical world.

Plus, you can always fly like a pixie and soar into the intergalactic Trading Hub up in space where you can exchange items with other fellow Robloxions. Talk about making dreams come true, right?

1.) Adopt Me

Visits to Date: 33.4B

Who Is It Best For? Newcomers, Animal Lovers

And our top pick goes to… the hugely popular collect ’em up Adopt Me. While it started off as an experience centered around adopting children back in 2017, the game has evolved into a pet-collecting extravaganza.

At its core, players hatch eggs to acquire a variety of unique animals with different rarity ratings. The majority of critters are only available for a limited time, which results in a marketplace where users trade them with one another.

So, if you want, say, a unicorn, you’ll likely need to find another player who owns the magical horse and trade with them as they’re currently unobtainable in-game by any other means. Hence, you’ll see plenty of other users flexing their most bougie and most adorable pets as they strut around Adoption Island like the bee’s knees they are.

