How to Get the Solarix Halo Tidalglow 2023 in Royale High – All Fountain Answers

With the Campus 3 expansion going live recently, it’s a great time to be a Royale High fan. After all, not only are there plenty of secret chests to find and special Elements to learn, but there’s also a brand new halo to get your mitts on. But how? Well, if you’re wondering how to get the Solarix Halo Tidalglow in Royale High, we’ve got your back. Let’s get down to business, shall we?

All Royale High Fountain Answers 2023 – Solarix Halo Tidalglow

Before getting into the nitty-gritty details, it’s important to note that choosing the right answers at the Royale High Fountain doesn’t automatically win you the new Solarix Halo Tidalglow. Instead, choosing the correct answers simply increases your chance of winning it.

If you’re still having trouble winning the halo, don’t worry. The chances of a halo pull is incredibly rare, so we’d recommend being patient and not giving up — you’ve got this!

Image Source: Twinfinite via Roblox

Now, with that out of the way, here are the answers that will give you the best chance of winning the much sought-after Solarix Halo Tidalglow:

Choosing a surfboard at the surfing contest (LittleWolfGX) – A or C

or Dominic and his missing rescue tube (E_melxa) – A

Deciding what to search for while scuba diving (blurry_bunny/sserot0nin) – C

Turning into a merperson and visiting the underwater castle (Obvlouslyana) – A

Deciding on which treat to get at Frostbite Frozen Delights (iilnspxreii) – D

Choosing a summer job (Sir_Vampz) – C

Fenix the sea spirit messenger (iostgirlz/yurisfile) – A

Exploring different islands on a jet ski (stellarlucas/ClxwnMiaax) – A

Diamond Beach carnival (Khaoticos) – A

Volleyball match (BuyROOKIEOnItunes) – A

Sea monster story (Valaeria/tmzserena) – C

Hearing a whisper (exvelyn) – C

Naomi’s seashell contest (avocadoelise) – A

Missing beauty pageant stylist (zelina_odison) – A

Finding the Aquamarine necklace (Hotdog_Chowder/Sunny_Expl0si0n) – A

It may take some time, but you’ll soon win that coveted Solarix Halo Tidalglow. Just stick with it and keep on plugging away. Good luck!

And with that, we conclude our guide on how to get the Solarix Halo Tidalglow in Royale High on Roblox. For more, here’s how to get all the secret chests in Campus 3 and how to change your Element. Otherwise, why not take a gander at our further coverage down below before you scoot.