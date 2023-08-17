Campus 3 has been a long time coming, but it’s finally in Royale High. Not only does the New School update add brand-new areas to explore, but it also introduces secret chests to find and new Elements to roleplay with. For those wondering how to change your Element in Royale High Campus 3, here are all the details. Let’s go!

How to Get More Elements in Royale High Campus 3

When you first create a character in Royale High, you’ll be asked what Element you want to be. There are six Elements: Light, Dark, Nature, Water, Fire, Ice.

It’s very important to emphasise that you cannot change your first Element. In other words, the Element that you chose to do the obby for at the beginning of the game will be your starting element forever. What you can do, however, is get more Elements by learning them. Once you’ve learned them, you can switch between them whenever you want.

Now, to get more Elements, you’re going to need to open your Journal and proceed to the Planner section. Turn a page, and it will show you your Sparkly Star Achievements.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Roblox

Click on the Search bar, and search ‘elemental studies‘. Avoid typing it with any capital letters, as it doesn’t work if you do so. Use lower-case letters instead. This will then bring up a bunch of Elemental Studies Books, and these are basically like challenges or quests that you need to unlock by achieving a specific Level. The levels that you need to unlock each book gets progressively higher.

The most important thing that many players are getting confused with is this: The level requirements for these Elemental Studies Books must be achieved by playing in Campus 3 . In other words, if you started Royale High Campus 3 at Level 100, you’ll need to reach Level 150 to unlock the Elemental Studies Book 2. That’s because your first 100 Levels you earned before Campus 3 released DO NOT COUNT towards you unlocking the Books.

Here’s a list of all the Elemental Studies Books in Royale High Campus 3:

Elemental Studies – New Magical Element! Book 2 Requires Level 50

Elemental Studies – New Magical Element! Book 3 Requires Level 100 and Elemental Studies Book 2

Elemental Studies – New Magical Element! Book 4 Requires Level 150 and Elemental Studies Book 3

Elemental Studies – New Magical Element! Book 5 Requires Level 250 and Elemental Studies Book 4

Elemental Studies – New Magical Element! Book 6 Requires Level 300 and Elemental Studies Book 5



Once you’ve unlocked a new Elemental Studies Book, you can now go to the Trials Area in the Rainy Woods. You’ll need to complete the corresponding Elemental obby to unlock your next Element. Choose wisely, as you’ll need to earn another Elemental Studies Book before you can unlock another Element.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Roblox

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in how to change your Element in Royale High Campus 3 on Roblox. For more, here’s how to find all the New School chest locations and all Adopt Me pet trade values. Alternatively, feel free to explore our further coverage down below.