Eve looking at a metal rocket in Stellar Blade.
Stellar Blade Wisdom Puzzle 2 Solution

Get your thinking cap on.
The Stellar Blade Wisdom puzzle 2 solution is proving to be one of the most elusive challenges in the new PS5 exclusive. Rather than focusing on any combat or platforming, the Wisdom puzzles will put your mathematical skills to the test. If numbers aren’t your thing, you can check out the answer below.

How to Solve Wisdom Puzzle 2 in Stellar Blade

The solution to the second Wisdom puzzle in Stellar Blade is 5005.

If you want to see the full process of getting this Stellar Blade side quest and completing it, go ahead and check out the walkthrough below.

Eve pointing a finger up in Stellar Blade.
Wisdom Puzzle 2 Walkthrough

First of all, you need to head to the bulletin board in Xion. Once you’ve completed the first Wisdom puzzle, another appears on the notice board. The prompt equations read as follows:

37#21 = 928

77#44 = 3993

123#17 = 14840

71#6 = ?

As with any equation, your job is to look at the statements above and determine what value that question mark has. Once you’ve accepted the quest, head back to the input unit where you completed the first Wisdom puzzle. This is in Xion, up the stairs to the main square and then down a tunnel to the left. Head to the machine, type in 5005, and the puzzle is completed.

Then, head back to the bulletin board to claim your reward. You get 1,000 Gold and the Queen of Arithmetic Badge for your troubles.

That’s all for the Stellar Blade Wisdom puzzle 2 solution! For more on Stellar Blade, check out all box and chest types in the game and how to get Fantastic Bait. We’ve also got guides on Tachy Mode explained and where to find all fish.

