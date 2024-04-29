Where to Find All Fish & Fishing Spots in Stellar Blade (Lonely Fisherman Trophy)

While combat and exploration will undoubtedly take up most time from players enjoying Stellar Blade, there are also other diversions to keep you from getting Naytiba fatigue. Be it seeking out secret collectables or learning more about the world, there seems to be something for everyone. For those who are into the art of fishing, here’s a guide on where and how to find all fish and fishing spots in Stellar Blade.

Unlocking Fishing in Stellar Blade

Fishing is not available to players right from the start of Stellar Blade. Instead, it will take a considerable amount of time for it to appear, as players will have to progress to the Great Desert area. After finding the Oasis, speak to the NPC Clyde there and complete the Looking Glass quest.

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

This will open up fishing proper, and give players access to Clyde’s shop, which deals with all things fishing and uses the special Fishing Points currency. Do note that there are no better rods to find, with the mini-game made easier by buying Fishing Data items from Clyde. They are:

Fishing Data – Bought for 200 Fishing Points

Advanced Fishing Data – Bought for 600 Fishing Points

Fantastic Fishing Data – Bought for 1200 Fishing Points

Best Fishing Data – Reward for completing A Gift for a Fishing Maniac side quest

Different baits also work better at attracting certain types of fish, but it is still all a matter of RNG when it comes to catching any of the 25 different fish.

All Fish Bait & Effects

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

For reference, the type of bait Eve can use are:

Small Shrimp – More attractive for small fish

Wriggling Insect – More attractive for medium fish

Fish Slice – More attractive for large fish

Strange Bait – Can catch junk

Special Bait – More attractive for gigantic fish

Fantastic Bait – Used to catch jumbo fish

All bait but the Strange and Fantastic bait can be bought from Clyde.

All Fishing Spots & Fish in Stellar Blade

As expected, different areas in Stellar Blade will be home to different fish, and it is up to players to bring the right bait and fishing skill to net the biggest catches.

Great Desert – Oasis

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Right next to Clyde, players can cast their lines to catch the following:

Goldfish – Small Shrimp

Mudskipper – Small Shrimp

Betta – Small Shrimp

Butterflyfish – Small Shrimp

Lobster – Small Shrimp

Arowana – Special Bait

Great White Shark – Special Bait

Whale Shark – Fantastic Bait

Dunkleosteus – Fantastic Bait

Xion – Body of Water on Path to Wasteland

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Near the fast travel point just before the exit to the Wasteland is another fishing spot. Here lies:

Goldfish – Small Shrimp

Lobster – Small Shrimp

Flying Fish – Wriggling Insect

Sea Bass – Wriggling Insect

Mackerel – Wriggling Insect

Red Seabream – Wriggling Insect

Koi – Wriggling Insect

Channel Catfish – Wriggling Insect

Salmon – Wriggling Insect

Wasteland – Northern Cave Lake

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

In the cave where Eve can find some grapes, the waters here are home to:

Mudskipper – Small Shrimp

Lobster – Small Shrimp

Footballfish – Wriggling Insect

Red Seabream – Wriggling Insect

Koi – Wriggling Insect

Channel Catfish – Wriggling Insect

Salmon – Wriggling Insect

Mahi-Mahi – Fish Slice

Ocean Sunfish – Fish Slice

Wasteland – Southeastern Lake

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Towards the southeast is a facility with a lake full of aquatic life. Here, players can fish for:

Mudskipper – Small Shrimp

Porcupinefish – Small Shrimp

Lobster – Small Shrimp

Triggerfish – Wriggling Insect

Red Seabream – Wriggling Insect

Koi – Wriggling Insect

Channel Catfish – Wriggling Insect

Salmon – Wriggling Insect

Mahi-Mahi – Fish Slice

Ocean Sunfish – Fish Slice

Eidos 7 – Silent Streets/Clocktower Pond

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Either at the water body just after the starting area of Eidos 7 or at the small pond near the clocktower, the fish that live here are:

Goldfish – Small Shrimp

Mudskipper – Small Shrimp

Flying Fish – Wriggling Insect

Triggerfish – Wriggling Insect

Sea Bass – Wriggling Insect

Mackerel – Wriggling Insect

Koi – Wriggling Insect

Channel Catfish – Wriggling Insect

Mahi-Mahi – Fish Slice

Halibut – Fish Slice

Sailfish – Fish Slice

Pacific Bluefin Tuna – Fish Slice

Eidos 9 – Atelier

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

As part of the secret area that is only accessible by filling up Lily’s gauge, be sure to fish in the waters near the garden for:

Goldfish – Small Shrimp

Triggerfish – Wriggling Insect

Arowana – Special Bait

Pirarucu – Special Bait

Great White Shark – Special Bait

Lonely Fisherman Trophy in Stellar Blade

By capturing at least 20 different fish, players will also obtain the Lonely Fisherman trophy for Stellar Blade. If you are going all-out when it comes to learning everything there is to know about fishing in the game, then you will automatically get the trophy through your aquatic quest and get you one step closer to the platinum.

That’s everything to know about where and how to find all fish and fishing spots in Stellar Blade. For more help with the game, check out our other guides, or search Twinfinite for more.

