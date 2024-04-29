Stellar Blade Where to Find All Fish and Fishing Spots (Lonely Fisherman Trophy)
Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Category:
Guides

Where to Find All Fish & Fishing Spots in Stellar Blade (Lonely Fisherman Trophy)

Take it slow in Stellar Blade by engaging in the fun of fishing.
Image of Jake Su
Jake Su
|
Published: Apr 29, 2024 06:56 am

While combat and exploration will undoubtedly take up most time from players enjoying Stellar Blade, there are also other diversions to keep you from getting Naytiba fatigue. Be it seeking out secret collectables or learning more about the world, there seems to be something for everyone. For those who are into the art of fishing, here’s a guide on where and how to find all fish and fishing spots in Stellar Blade.

Recommended Videos

Unlocking Fishing in Stellar Blade

Fishing is not available to players right from the start of Stellar Blade. Instead, it will take a considerable amount of time for it to appear, as players will have to progress to the Great Desert area. After finding the Oasis, speak to the NPC Clyde there and complete the Looking Glass quest.

Unlocking Fishing in Stellar Blade
Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

This will open up fishing proper, and give players access to Clyde’s shop, which deals with all things fishing and uses the special Fishing Points currency. Do note that there are no better rods to find, with the mini-game made easier by buying Fishing Data items from Clyde. They are:

  • Fishing Data – Bought for 200 Fishing Points
  • Advanced Fishing Data – Bought for 600 Fishing Points
  • Fantastic Fishing Data – Bought for 1200 Fishing Points
  • Best Fishing Data – Reward for completing A Gift for a Fishing Maniac side quest

Different baits also work better at attracting certain types of fish, but it is still all a matter of RNG when it comes to catching any of the 25 different fish.

All Fish Bait & Effects

All Fishing Spots and Fish in Stellar Blade
Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

For reference, the type of bait Eve can use are:

  • Small Shrimp – More attractive for small fish
  • Wriggling Insect – More attractive for medium fish
  • Fish Slice – More attractive for large fish
  • Strange Bait – Can catch junk
  • Special Bait – More attractive for gigantic fish
  • Fantastic Bait – Used to catch jumbo fish

All bait but the Strange and Fantastic bait can be bought from Clyde.

All Fishing Spots & Fish in Stellar Blade

As expected, different areas in Stellar Blade will be home to different fish, and it is up to players to bring the right bait and fishing skill to net the biggest catches.

Great Desert – Oasis

Great Desert - Oasis
Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Right next to Clyde, players can cast their lines to catch the following:

  • Goldfish – Small Shrimp
  • Mudskipper – Small Shrimp
  • Betta – Small Shrimp
  • Butterflyfish – Small Shrimp
  • Lobster – Small Shrimp
  • Arowana – Special Bait
  • Great White Shark – Special Bait
  • Whale Shark – Fantastic Bait
  • Dunkleosteus – Fantastic Bait

Xion – Body of Water on Path to Wasteland

Xion – Body of Water on Path to Wasteland
Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Near the fast travel point just before the exit to the Wasteland is another fishing spot. Here lies:

  • Goldfish – Small Shrimp
  • Lobster – Small Shrimp
  • Flying Fish – Wriggling Insect
  • Sea Bass – Wriggling Insect
  • Mackerel – Wriggling Insect
  • Red Seabream – Wriggling Insect
  • Koi – Wriggling Insect
  • Channel Catfish – Wriggling Insect
  • Salmon – Wriggling Insect

Wasteland – Northern Cave Lake

Wasteland – Northern Cave Lake
Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

In the cave where Eve can find some grapes, the waters here are home to:

  • Mudskipper – Small Shrimp
  • Lobster – Small Shrimp
  • Footballfish – Wriggling Insect
  • Red Seabream – Wriggling Insect
  • Koi – Wriggling Insect
  • Channel Catfish – Wriggling Insect
  • Salmon – Wriggling Insect
  • Mahi-Mahi – Fish Slice
  • Ocean Sunfish – Fish Slice

Wasteland – Southeastern Lake

Wasteland – Southeastern Lake
Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Towards the southeast is a facility with a lake full of aquatic life. Here, players can fish for:

  • Mudskipper – Small Shrimp
  • Porcupinefish – Small Shrimp
  • Lobster – Small Shrimp
  • Triggerfish – Wriggling Insect
  • Red Seabream – Wriggling Insect
  • Koi – Wriggling Insect
  • Channel Catfish – Wriggling Insect
  • Salmon – Wriggling Insect
  • Mahi-Mahi – Fish Slice
  • Ocean Sunfish – Fish Slice

Eidos 7 – Silent Streets/Clocktower Pond

Eidos 7 - Silent Streets/Clocktower Pond
Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Either at the water body just after the starting area of Eidos 7 or at the small pond near the clocktower, the fish that live here are:

  • Goldfish – Small Shrimp
  • Mudskipper – Small Shrimp
  • Flying Fish – Wriggling Insect
  • Triggerfish – Wriggling Insect
  • Sea Bass – Wriggling Insect
  • Mackerel – Wriggling Insect
  • Koi – Wriggling Insect
  • Channel Catfish – Wriggling Insect
  • Mahi-Mahi – Fish Slice
  • Halibut – Fish Slice
  • Sailfish – Fish Slice
  • Pacific Bluefin Tuna – Fish Slice

Eidos 9 – Atelier

Eidos 9 Atelier Fishing Spot
Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

As part of the secret area that is only accessible by filling up Lily’s gauge, be sure to fish in the waters near the garden for:

  • Goldfish – Small Shrimp
  • Triggerfish – Wriggling Insect
  • Arowana – Special Bait
  • Pirarucu – Special Bait
  • Great White Shark – Special Bait

Lonely Fisherman Trophy in Stellar Blade

By capturing at least 20 different fish, players will also obtain the Lonely Fisherman trophy for Stellar Blade. If you are going all-out when it comes to learning everything there is to know about fishing in the game, then you will automatically get the trophy through your aquatic quest and get you one step closer to the platinum.

That’s everything to know about where and how to find all fish and fishing spots in Stellar Blade. For more help with the game, check out our other guides, or search Twinfinite for more.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Unwavering Soul Trello Link
Roblox Unwavering Soul sans and frisk
Category: Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Unwavering Soul Trello Link
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Best Guns in CoD Mobile (May 2024)
COD Mobile Loading Screen
Category: Guides
Guides
Best Guns in CoD Mobile (May 2024)
Samantha Giambra-Plaisance and others Samantha Giambra-Plaisance and others Apr 29, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Events Today (April 29) – Full Schedule
Two characters in Monopoly GO.
Category: Guides
Guides
All Monopoly GO Events Today (April 29) – Full Schedule
Rowan Jones and others Rowan Jones and others Apr 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Unwavering Soul Trello Link
Roblox Unwavering Soul sans and frisk
Category: Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Unwavering Soul Trello Link
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Best Guns in CoD Mobile (May 2024)
COD Mobile Loading Screen
Category: Guides
Guides
Best Guns in CoD Mobile (May 2024)
Samantha Giambra-Plaisance and others Samantha Giambra-Plaisance and others Apr 29, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Events Today (April 29) – Full Schedule
Two characters in Monopoly GO.
Category: Guides
Guides
All Monopoly GO Events Today (April 29) – Full Schedule
Rowan Jones and others Rowan Jones and others Apr 29, 2024
Author
Jake Su
Jake is a full-time trophy hunter and achievement gatherer on consoles, and a part-time Steam Sale victim. He has a thing for Batman and awesome statues, and running out of space for both. Send help. Jake was a freelance writer for Twinfinite between 2021 to 2023 and specialized in writing detailed guides on every new release he could get his hands on.