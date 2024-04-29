Where to Find All Fish & Fishing Spots in Stellar Blade (Lonely Fisherman Trophy)

While combat and exploration will undoubtedly take up most time from players enjoying Stellar Blade, there are also other diversions to keep you from getting Naytiba fatigue. Be it seeking out secret collectables or learning more about the world, there seems to be something for everyone. For those who are into the art of fishing, here’s a guide on where and how to find all fish and fishing spots in Stellar Blade.
Unlocking Fishing in Stellar Blade
Fishing is not available to players right from the start of Stellar Blade. Instead, it will take a considerable amount of time for it to appear, as players will have to progress to the Great Desert area. After finding the Oasis, speak to the NPC Clyde there and complete the Looking Glass quest.
This will open up fishing proper, and give players access to Clyde’s shop, which deals with all things fishing and uses the special Fishing Points currency. Do note that there are no better rods to find, with the mini-game made easier by buying Fishing Data items from Clyde. They are:
- Fishing Data – Bought for 200 Fishing Points
- Advanced Fishing Data – Bought for 600 Fishing Points
- Fantastic Fishing Data – Bought for 1200 Fishing Points
- Best Fishing Data – Reward for completing A Gift for a Fishing Maniac side quest
Different baits also work better at attracting certain types of fish, but it is still all a matter of RNG when it comes to catching any of the 25 different fish.
All Fish Bait & Effects
For reference, the type of bait Eve can use are:
- Small Shrimp – More attractive for small fish
- Wriggling Insect – More attractive for medium fish
- Fish Slice – More attractive for large fish
- Strange Bait – Can catch junk
- Special Bait – More attractive for gigantic fish
- Fantastic Bait – Used to catch jumbo fish
All bait but the Strange and Fantastic bait can be bought from Clyde.
All Fishing Spots & Fish in Stellar Blade
As expected, different areas in Stellar Blade will be home to different fish, and it is up to players to bring the right bait and fishing skill to net the biggest catches.
Great Desert – Oasis
Right next to Clyde, players can cast their lines to catch the following:
- Goldfish – Small Shrimp
- Mudskipper – Small Shrimp
- Betta – Small Shrimp
- Butterflyfish – Small Shrimp
- Lobster – Small Shrimp
- Arowana – Special Bait
- Great White Shark – Special Bait
- Whale Shark – Fantastic Bait
- Dunkleosteus – Fantastic Bait
Xion – Body of Water on Path to Wasteland
Near the fast travel point just before the exit to the Wasteland is another fishing spot. Here lies:
- Goldfish – Small Shrimp
- Lobster – Small Shrimp
- Flying Fish – Wriggling Insect
- Sea Bass – Wriggling Insect
- Mackerel – Wriggling Insect
- Red Seabream – Wriggling Insect
- Koi – Wriggling Insect
- Channel Catfish – Wriggling Insect
- Salmon – Wriggling Insect
Wasteland – Northern Cave Lake
In the cave where Eve can find some grapes, the waters here are home to:
- Mudskipper – Small Shrimp
- Lobster – Small Shrimp
- Footballfish – Wriggling Insect
- Red Seabream – Wriggling Insect
- Koi – Wriggling Insect
- Channel Catfish – Wriggling Insect
- Salmon – Wriggling Insect
- Mahi-Mahi – Fish Slice
- Ocean Sunfish – Fish Slice
Wasteland – Southeastern Lake
Towards the southeast is a facility with a lake full of aquatic life. Here, players can fish for:
- Mudskipper – Small Shrimp
- Porcupinefish – Small Shrimp
- Lobster – Small Shrimp
- Triggerfish – Wriggling Insect
- Red Seabream – Wriggling Insect
- Koi – Wriggling Insect
- Channel Catfish – Wriggling Insect
- Salmon – Wriggling Insect
- Mahi-Mahi – Fish Slice
- Ocean Sunfish – Fish Slice
Eidos 7 – Silent Streets/Clocktower Pond
Either at the water body just after the starting area of Eidos 7 or at the small pond near the clocktower, the fish that live here are:
- Goldfish – Small Shrimp
- Mudskipper – Small Shrimp
- Flying Fish – Wriggling Insect
- Triggerfish – Wriggling Insect
- Sea Bass – Wriggling Insect
- Mackerel – Wriggling Insect
- Koi – Wriggling Insect
- Channel Catfish – Wriggling Insect
- Mahi-Mahi – Fish Slice
- Halibut – Fish Slice
- Sailfish – Fish Slice
- Pacific Bluefin Tuna – Fish Slice
Eidos 9 – Atelier
As part of the secret area that is only accessible by filling up Lily’s gauge, be sure to fish in the waters near the garden for:
- Goldfish – Small Shrimp
- Triggerfish – Wriggling Insect
- Arowana – Special Bait
- Pirarucu – Special Bait
- Great White Shark – Special Bait
Lonely Fisherman Trophy in Stellar Blade
By capturing at least 20 different fish, players will also obtain the Lonely Fisherman trophy for Stellar Blade. If you are going all-out when it comes to learning everything there is to know about fishing in the game, then you will automatically get the trophy through your aquatic quest and get you one step closer to the platinum.
That’s everything to know about where and how to find all fish and fishing spots in Stellar Blade. For more help with the game, check out our other guides, or search Twinfinite for more.