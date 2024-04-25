Stellar Blade Tachy Mode Explained (Revenging Agent Trophy)

As Stellar Blade kicks off, the game sets the scene for the Naytiba threat players will face on Earth as Airborne Squad member Eve. These creatures are bloodthirsty and dangerous, and only with the right skills and approach can they be taken down effectively. While players can depend on Eve’s already capable combat prowess, there are also other helpful avenues to even the odds. For those looking to understand more about Tachy Mode and the Revenging Agent trophy in Stellar Blade, this guide is the right place to start.

Spoilers ahead for the story of Stellar Blade, so be sure to avoid reading further if you want to experience major story developments for yourself.

Tachy is the first friendly face players will see as Eve in the starting moments of Stellar Blade, and helps with teaching all of the basics of combat to get you up to speed. However, the pair will eventually encounter an Alpha Naytiba, which proceeds to gut Tachy and leave her for dead. Eve is rescued by Adam, and it is presumed that the squad leader is now dead.

However, about midway through the story, players will encounter Tachy once more, but this time, she’s under the control of the Naytiba. After defeating this transformed Tachy, she is finally relieved of her duties and dies in the arms of Eve. This is when Tachy Mode becomes available for players to utilize.

What Is Tachy Mode in Stellar Blade?

Now armed with Techy’s memento, the Tachyon Blade, players can count on its powerful skills thanks to the resource known as Tachy Energy. This is charged by attacking and defeating enemies, and once the one-winged icon on the HUD is filled, players can activate Tachy Mode by pressing in on L3 and R3 at the same time.

Eve will sprout a wing of her own and is now essentially invulnerable. The bar on the screen represents the ever-depleting Tachy Energy, which can also be depleted by enemy attacks. During Tachy Mode, players can use new and powerful combos with the Tachyon Blade, and once unlocked in the skill tree, other abilities like Judgment Rave, Blade Fury, Judgment Wave, and Revenge. These abilities can be very damaging to Naytiba, and using them wisely can easily turn the tide of battle. All of Eve’s basic moves also remain, so dodging and parrying can still be done in Tachy Mode.

An important thing to note is that neither Beta nor Burst Energy will be generated during Tachy Mod, and the enemy will not take any damage to their balance. It is all about eliminating threats as quickly as possible, so Tachy Mode is something players should rely on to finish things off quickly and without a fuss.

Revenging Agent Trophy in Stellar Blade

To get the Revenging Agent Trophy for Stellar Blade, players will have to activate Tachy Mode and defeat a total of 50 enemies using any of the attacks or abilities. This is best used against the smaller Naytiba that populate the semi-open-world areas, such as the Creepers or Mites, so you can make the most out of Tachy Mode whenever the meter gets charged.

That’s everything to know about Tachy Mode and the Revenging Agent trophy in Stellar Blade. For more help with the game, please check out our other guides or search Twinfinite for more.

