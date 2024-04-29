Stellar Blade is one of the deepest RPGs to release in recent years, with an endless slew of side missions to play through. One of them, called Where Is The Fantastic Bait? requires you to find information about a new kind of bait that leads to high-rarity fishing catches. In this guide, we’ll explain how to get Fantastic Bait in Stellar Blade.

How to Get Stellar Blade Fantastic Bait

Before even attempting to find the Fantastic Bait in Stellar Blade, there are several prerequisites of that quest that you need to complete first. The Fantastic Bait comes as the final step of the aforementioned quest, so strap in for a fairly long journey beforehand.

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

How to Complete Where Is The Fantastic Bait? Quest

First of all, the first stage of the quests tasks you with catching 20 fish. This is easy enough, as there are plenty of bodies of water around the open world to throw your rod into. The catch is that, in order to fill your codex, this needs to be 20 different fish species. There’s no quick and easy way to do this; just get your head down, fish as much as you can, and you’ll soon be done.

Next, talk to Clyde to learn more about the Fantastic Bait. You can find him at the Fishing Hut in the Grand Desert, where this cyborg remains at all times. Since you’ll spend a lot of time at the Fishing Hut tracking down 20 species anyway, it’s an easy step. Talk to him and he’ll explain more about the Fantastic Bait, answering questions you choose from the drop-down dialog menu.

Now, it’s time to talk to Roxanne. This merchant is found in the center of Xion, at the bulletin board you can easily spot on the mini-map. You find her lingering in an alleyway, so hold down R2 to talk to her. From Roxanne you can purchase an item called Information: Fantastic Bait, costing 300 Gold.

This intel informs you that Fantastic Bait is often in the Great Canyon area of the Wasteland. To unlock it from its microdrone, though, you need a code: ØØØẞẞẞ.

Finally, fast travel over to the Wasteland. Go to the pool of water in the furthest south-eastern part of the area, exploring the bottom until you see a crevice you can dive into. About halfway down that shaft, there’s a cavern off to the side to go into. Follow it to the right and down to another cavern below. Head towards the crate that appears on your scanner, located immediately in the south-western side of this latest cavern. Input the code as listed above, and you will open it to find the Fantastic Bait!

What Does Fantastic Bait Do in Stellar Blade?

Despite all the work you do finding it, the Fantastic Bait has very few uses in Stellar Blade. Once collected, you can head back to the Bulletin Board to complete its requisite quest. You get 6,000 Gold as a reward, but also get to hold onto the Fantastic Bait.

As you’d expect, you can then use it as bait during the fishing minigame. Even though it’s only a three-star item, this opens up the possibility of catching rarer fish, especially if you head to the areas mentioned in the Information: Fantastic Bait you bought from Roxanne.

That’s all for this guide! For more on Stellar Blade, check out all box and chest types in the game. We’ve also got articles on all Nano Suits and how to find them, plus Tachy Mode explained.

