All Nano Suits & Where to Find Them in Stellar Blade (Nano Suit Collector Trophy)

One of the features that helps Stellar Blade stand out against other contemporaries is its focus on the main character of Eve. Questionable design choices aside, players have some leeway when it comes to customizing the heroine in the fight against the Naytiba. If you wish to go beyond just changing her hairstyle, here’s a guide detailing all 30 Nano Suits and where to find them in Stellar Blade.

What Are Nano Suits in Stellar Blade?

Think of Nano Suits in Stellar Blade as skins for Eve. They have absolutely no impact on your gameplay experience, save for how Eve will appear during the adventure as well as in cutscenes. By collecting various design patterns during the game, players can then spend the necessary materials to craft their chosen Nano Suits at the Upgrade Consoles.

All Nano Suit Locations in Stellar Blade (Nano Suit Collector Trophy)

By locating all 30 Nano Suits in Stellar Blade, players will also be able to obtain the Nano Suit Collector trophy. Here’s what you’ll need to know about all of the suits and their locations, listed in the chronological order players can get them:

Nano Suit Location Planet Diving Suit (7th) Default Nano Suit Planet Diving Suit (7th) V2 Obtained at the Monorail Station Keyhole Dress Bought from Info Dealer Roxanne at Xion at Level 3 Affinity Cybernetic Dress Bought from Info Dealer Roxanne at Xion at Level 3 Affinity Moutan Peony Bought from Info Dealer Roxanne at Xion at Level 3 Affinity Planet Diving Suit (2nd) Bought from Info Dealer Roxanne at Xion at Level 3 Affinity Orca Exploration Suit Bought from Info Dealer Roxanne at Xion at Level 3 Affinity Racer’s High Obtained in the Wasteland. Look for it just north of the Solar Facility, along the path back to Xion. Cyber Magician Obtained from completing shooting gallery mini-game found in the northeast corner of the map, just southeast of the fast travel point. Holiday Rabbit From the previous location, head north around the bend and locate the Nano Suit on the opposite side. Sporty Yellow Only obtainable by completing Life of the Scavengers. Defeat the Brute at the bottom of the Forbidden Area and loot the box from the alcove where the Naytiba appears. Wasteland Adventurer After draining the Flooded Commercial Area of Eidos 7, head to the bottom level and find the box at one of the corners. Daily Knitted Dress In Matrix 11, found in one of the train cars before the collapsing bridge section. Daily Mascot While retrieving the Fusion Cell in Underground Sewer, a Naytiba will burst through the wall. Head on through to find the box. Daily Force Located in the safe haven of the Rotting Labyrinth, on one of the upper platforms. Daily Sailor Located in between two rock formations in the northwest of the Great Desert Black Wave Found to the east of the cluster of buildings in the southeast area of the Great Desert Cybernetic Bandage Found in the Oasis, swim into the depths to find the box Sky Ace Obtained by completing the side quest, Encounter, from Kaya in Xion Fluffy Bear Obtained by completing the side quest, Memories in the Doll, from Jett in Xion Blue Monsoon Part of the side quest, Precious Treasure, from the bulletin board. Found on a broken piece of the highway in the southeast of the Great Desert Planet Diving Suit (3rd) Found in a side room on the road to the Orbital Escalator. Defeat all enemies while avoiding the lasers. Black Rose Off the main path near Gate 03. Another laser puzzle, start jumping towards the switch once you step on the platform of the box. Interact to turn off the lasers. Photogenic Found on the path after defeating the Karakuri Daily Biker Can be purchased at Lyle’s shop in Xion after reaching Level 3 Affinity Daily Denim Can be purchased at Lyle’s shop in Xion after reaching Level 3 Affinity Black Full Dress Can be purchased at Lyle’s shop in Xion after reaching Level 3 Affinity Junk Mechanic Can be purchased at Lyle’s shop in Xion after reaching Level 3 Affinity Prototype Planet Diving Suit Can be purchased at Roxanne in Xion after completing her final request, An Offer You Can’t Refuse Motivation Can only be found in the secret area, where players have to find their way to Lily’s garden. Look for one of the buildings submerged in the water, the box will be located on the rooftop. Black Pearl Obtained from finding all 49 Cans and turning them in at the machine back at Xion. Raven Obtained after completing the story of Stellar Blade, and starting a new game.

Now that you are all caught up on all 30 Nano Suits and where to find them in Stellar Blade, be sure to keep your eye out for them during Eve’s adventure. For more help with the game, be sure to check out our other guides, or search Twinfinite for more.

