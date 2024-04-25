Stellar Blade All Nano Suits and Where to Find Them (Nano Suit Collector Trophy)
Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Category:
Guides

All Nano Suits & Where to Find Them in Stellar Blade (Nano Suit Collector Trophy)

Dress Eve up in style with all the Nano Suits in Stellar Blade.
Image of Jake Su
Jake Su
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 08:00 am

One of the features that helps Stellar Blade stand out against other contemporaries is its focus on the main character of Eve. Questionable design choices aside, players have some leeway when it comes to customizing the heroine in the fight against the Naytiba. If you wish to go beyond just changing her hairstyle, here’s a guide detailing all 30 Nano Suits and where to find them in Stellar Blade.

Recommended Videos

What Are Nano Suits in Stellar Blade?

What are Nano Suits in Stellar Blade?
Stellar Blade_20240412121718

Think of Nano Suits in Stellar Blade as skins for Eve. They have absolutely no impact on your gameplay experience, save for how Eve will appear during the adventure as well as in cutscenes. By collecting various design patterns during the game, players can then spend the necessary materials to craft their chosen Nano Suits at the Upgrade Consoles.

All Nano Suit Locations in Stellar Blade (Nano Suit Collector Trophy)

All Nano Suit Locations in Stellar Blade (Nano Suit Collector Trophy)
Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

By locating all 30 Nano Suits in Stellar Blade, players will also be able to obtain the Nano Suit Collector trophy. Here’s what you’ll need to know about all of the suits and their locations, listed in the chronological order players can get them:

Nano SuitLocation
Planet Diving Suit (7th)Default Nano Suit
Planet Diving Suit (7th) V2Obtained at the Monorail Station
Keyhole DressBought from Info Dealer Roxanne at Xion at Level 3 Affinity
Cybernetic DressBought from Info Dealer Roxanne at Xion at Level 3 Affinity
Moutan PeonyBought from Info Dealer Roxanne at Xion at Level 3 Affinity
Planet Diving Suit (2nd)Bought from Info Dealer Roxanne at Xion at Level 3 Affinity
Orca Exploration SuitBought from Info Dealer Roxanne at Xion at Level 3 Affinity
Racer’s HighObtained in the Wasteland. Look for it just north of the Solar Facility, along the path back to Xion.
Cyber MagicianObtained from completing shooting gallery mini-game found in the northeast corner of the map, just southeast of the fast travel point.
Holiday RabbitFrom the previous location, head north around the bend and locate the Nano Suit on the opposite side.
Sporty YellowOnly obtainable by completing Life of the Scavengers. Defeat the Brute at the bottom of the Forbidden Area and loot the box from the alcove where the Naytiba appears.
Wasteland AdventurerAfter draining the Flooded Commercial Area of Eidos 7, head to the bottom level and find the box at one of the corners.
Daily Knitted DressIn Matrix 11, found in one of the train cars before the collapsing bridge section.
Daily MascotWhile retrieving the Fusion Cell in Underground Sewer, a Naytiba will burst through the wall. Head on through to find the box.
Daily ForceLocated in the safe haven of the Rotting Labyrinth, on one of the upper platforms.
Daily SailorLocated in between two rock formations in the northwest of the Great Desert
Black WaveFound to the east of the cluster of buildings in the southeast area of the Great Desert
Cybernetic BandageFound in the Oasis, swim into the depths to find the box
Sky AceObtained by completing the side quest, Encounter, from Kaya in Xion
Fluffy BearObtained by completing the side quest, Memories in the Doll, from Jett in Xion
Blue MonsoonPart of the side quest, Precious Treasure, from the bulletin board. Found on a broken piece of the highway in the southeast of the Great Desert
Planet Diving Suit (3rd)Found in a side room on the road to the Orbital Escalator. Defeat all enemies while avoiding the lasers.
Black RoseOff the main path near Gate 03. Another laser puzzle, start jumping towards the switch once you step on the platform of the box. Interact to turn off the lasers.
PhotogenicFound on the path after defeating the Karakuri
Daily BikerCan be purchased at Lyle’s shop in Xion after reaching Level 3 Affinity
Daily DenimCan be purchased at Lyle’s shop in Xion after reaching Level 3 Affinity
Black Full DressCan be purchased at Lyle’s shop in Xion after reaching Level 3 Affinity
Junk MechanicCan be purchased at Lyle’s shop in Xion after reaching Level 3 Affinity
Prototype Planet Diving SuitCan be purchased at Roxanne in Xion after completing her final request, An Offer You Can’t Refuse
MotivationCan only be found in the secret area, where players have to find their way to Lily’s garden. Look for one of the buildings submerged in the water, the box will be located on the rooftop.
Black PearlObtained from finding all 49 Cans and turning them in at the machine back at Xion.
RavenObtained after completing the story of Stellar Blade, and starting a new game.

Now that you are all caught up on all 30 Nano Suits and where to find them in Stellar Blade, be sure to keep your eye out for them during Eve’s adventure. For more help with the game, be sure to check out our other guides, or search Twinfinite for more.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Z Piece Codes (April 2024)
Artwork image for Z Piece
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Z Piece Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to Increase Maximum Health in Stellar Blade
fighting a boss in stellar blade
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Increase Maximum Health in Stellar Blade
Matthew Carmosino Matthew Carmosino Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to Open the Bar 99 Legion Chest on Eidos 7 in Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade How to Open the Bar 99 Legion Chest on Eidos 7
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Open the Bar 99 Legion Chest on Eidos 7 in Stellar Blade
Jake Su Jake Su Apr 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Z Piece Codes (April 2024)
Artwork image for Z Piece
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Z Piece Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to Increase Maximum Health in Stellar Blade
fighting a boss in stellar blade
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Increase Maximum Health in Stellar Blade
Matthew Carmosino Matthew Carmosino Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to Open the Bar 99 Legion Chest on Eidos 7 in Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade How to Open the Bar 99 Legion Chest on Eidos 7
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Open the Bar 99 Legion Chest on Eidos 7 in Stellar Blade
Jake Su Jake Su Apr 25, 2024
Author
Jake Su
Jake is a full-time trophy hunter and achievement gatherer on consoles, and a part-time Steam Sale victim. He has a thing for Batman and awesome statues, and running out of space for both. Send help. Jake was a freelance writer for Twinfinite between 2021 to 2023 and specialized in writing detailed guides on every new release he could get his hands on.