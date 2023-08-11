All New School Chest Locations in Royale High Campus 3

It’s been a long time coming, but the New School has finally arrived in Royale High on Roblox. Seriously, it’s no exaggeration, but fans have been waiting patiently for around three years for it to release. Now, with the New School Campus 3 update, players have been treated to a brand-new campus, new elements to roleplay with, and a bunch of new chests to discover. As a result, you may be wondering where all the New School chest location are in Royale High Campus 3. Worry not, as we’ll clue you in down below. Let’s do it!

All Chest Locations in Royale High Campus 3

First things first, if you’ve already completed the magical entrance exams and have had your acceptance letter, you’ll be teleported to Campus 3 where you can start your treasure hunt. So far, we’ve only found four Chests, but we’ll be adding more in the coming days as we continue to find them.

Chest Location 1

For this one, you’re going to need to head to the Rainy Woods. From spawn, turn around and proceed past the gate and fly across the moat.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Roblox

Next, go through the diamond wing doors to the Rainy Woods.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Roblox

From here, follow the blue and pink magical mushrooms until you come to a tree on the edge of the forest.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Roblox

And voila! The first chest is nestled behind a tree.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Roblox

What’s Inside Chest 1?

You’ll find 500 Diamonds inside this chest.

Chest Location 2

From the spawn area, head up to the spire of the castle on the right-hand side (as highlighted in the image below).

Image Source: Twinfinite via Roblox

Inside, you’ll find a big glowing crystal. Use your magic powers that are in your inventory to reveal the chest within the crystal. Open the chest, and the treasure is yours!

Image Source: Twinfinite via Roblox

What’s Inside Chest 2?

This chest contains a Picture Perfect Face Light accessory.

Chest Location 3

Starting from the spawn area, head to the left-hand side of the campus building (as highlighted in the image below). Head behind the portcullis gate.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Roblox

Fly beneath the water and in the corner, you’ll find the third chest.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Roblox

What’s Inside Chest 3?

You’ll find 75XP in this chest.

Chest Location 4

From spawn, head to the top of the waterfall on the right-hand side of Campus 3.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Roblox

Then, head into the water highlighted in the image below and follow the watery tunnel down.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Roblox

Once you get to the bottom of the tunnel, you’ll find the fourth chest nestled in the corner.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Roblox

What’s Inside Chest 4?

The fourth chest contains 750 Diamonds.

As we find more chests, we’ll make sure to update this post, so feel free to bookmark this post and keep checking back!

And with that, we come to the end of our guide on where all the New School chest location are in Royale High Campus 3. For more, here are all the Adopt Me pet trade values and what Lookies are in Rainbow Friends. As always, feel free to explore our further coverage down below.