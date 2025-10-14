Forgot password
Motion Basketball promo art
Image via Motion Basketball
Category:
Codes

Motion Basketball Codes (October 2025)

Motion Basketball codes a great way to get free MB Currency!
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Oct 14, 2025 04:47 am

Updated: October 14, 2025

Added a new code!

Recommended Videos

Motion Basketball is the closest Roblox has come to the NBA 2K series. It strays from the overpowered anime skills many other popular titles love and takes a more realistic approach. Sounds good enough? You can also claim free Motion Basketball codes to sweeten the deal!

All Motion Basketball Codes List

Working Motion Basketball Codes 

  • TheWaitIsOver: 45k MB Currency

Expired Motion Basketball Codes

  • There are currently no expired codes.  

How to Redeem Codes in Motion Basketball

Here is how to redeem your Motion Basketball locker codes:

How to redeem Motion Basketball codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Motion Basketball on your device.
  2. Go to the MyPlayer menu.
  3. Click the Locker Codes button.
  4. Paste a code into the text box.
  5. Press Redeem to get the rewards.

If you’re looking for more free rewards for other games, you can find a ton of them in our dedicated Roblox Codes section!

