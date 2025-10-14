Motion Basketball Codes (October 2025)

Updated: October 14, 2025 Added a new code!

Motion Basketball is the closest Roblox has come to the NBA 2K series. It strays from the overpowered anime skills many other popular titles love and takes a more realistic approach. Sounds good enough? You can also claim free Motion Basketball codes to sweeten the deal!

All Motion Basketball Codes List

Working Motion Basketball Codes

TheWaitIsOver: 45k MB Currency

Expired Motion Basketball Codes

There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Motion Basketball

Here is how to redeem your Motion Basketball locker codes:

Launch Motion Basketball on your device. Go to the MyPlayer menu. Click the Locker Codes button. Paste a code into the text box. Press Redeem to get the rewards.

