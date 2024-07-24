Dragon Ball RNG Codes – Free Super Rolls (July 2024)

Updated: July 24, 2024 We found some codes!

Recommended Videos

DB RNG is one of the few experiences of this genre that feature PvP and PvE combat. It requires some skill, though it ultimately relies on you having a stronger aura and ability. Now, you can get those for free by claiming the Dragon Ball RNG codes we listed below. So, what are you waiting for? The sooner you claim them, the faster you’ll climb that leaderboard!

All Active Dragon Ball RNG Codes

UPDATE7 : 7 Super Rolls (New)

: 7 Super Rolls 2KLIKES : 7 Super Rolls

: 7 Super Rolls UPDATE6 : 5,000 Zeni

: 5,000 Zeni UPDATE5 : 7 Super Rolls

: 7 Super Rolls UPDATE4 : 6 Super Rolls

: 6 Super Rolls 1KMEMBERS : 5,000 Zeni

: 5,000 Zeni 1KLIKES : 3,000 Zeni

: 3,000 Zeni 750LIKES : 8 Super Rolls

: 8 Super Rolls 500LIKES : 3,000 Zeni

: 3,000 Zeni 250LIKES : 7 Super Rolls

: 7 Super Rolls 100LIKES : 7 Super Rolls

: 7 Super Rolls 50LIKES : 3 Super Rolls

: 3 Super Rolls Monkey : 2,500 Zeni

: 2,500 Zeni Release: Super Roll

Expired Dragon Ball RNG Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Dragon Ball RNG

Image Source: More & More Games via Twinfinite Image Source: More & More Games via Twinfinite Image Source: More & More Games via Twinfinite

Open Dragon Ball RNG on Roblox. Click on Codes all the way to the right. Type your code into the input field. Press Redeem to claim the loot.

Related Article: Car RNG Codes

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

Check spelling : Codes for this experience are case-sensitive and often long, mixing letters and numbers. So, spelling errors are common. You can avoid them completely by copy-pasting the codes instead of typing them out.

: Codes for this experience are case-sensitive and often long, mixing letters and numbers. So, spelling errors are common. You can avoid them completely by copy-pasting the codes instead of typing them out. Check if the code is expired : Even though codes for this experience rarely expire, there is a chance that the developers will disable some without prior notice.

: Even though codes for this experience rarely expire, there is a chance that the developers will disable some without prior notice. Check if you already redeemed the code: You can’t claim the same code more than once. If you attempt to do so, you’ll get an appropriate notification at the bottom of your screen.

How to Get More Dragon Ball RNG Codes

If you want to look for codes yourself, then the only thing you need to join is the DB RNG Discord Server. There, besides codes, you can also find sneak peeks, announcements, and patch notes. Plus, it’s the best place to recruit people for boss farming.

Other Free Rewards in Dragon Ball RNG

Image Source: More & More Games via Twinfinite Image Source: More & More Games via Twinfinite Image Source: More & More Games via Twinfinite

Playtime Rewards : Get Zeni, potions, and auras by just staying logged into the game. Claim them via the Claim Gift button on the right.

: Get Zeni, potions, and auras by just staying logged into the game. Claim them via the Claim Gift button on the right. Invite Friends : Get a +25% Luck Boost for each friend you invite.

: Get a +25% Luck Boost for each friend you invite. AFK World: Get bonus luck and extra Zeni by staying in the AFK World.

That sums up all you need to know about codes and other ways of getting free boosts in Dragon Ball RNG. To get freebies in other Roblox experiences as well, check out the Roblox section on our website. There, you can also find other helpful info regarding the most popular titles, including tier lists, progression guides, and Trello links.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy