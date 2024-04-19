Anime Swords X Codes | New Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 19, 2024 We found codes!

Recommended Videos

Looking for Anime Swords X codes? Well, we went and scoured all of the game’s socials, the Discord, the Roblox group, everything really, and collected all of them just below. So, scroll down and get to redeeming them ASAP!

All Anime Swords X Codes List

Working Codes

RELEASE : Shadow Key (New)

: Shadow Key UPDATEFIX : Energy Potion, Reset Point (New)

: Energy Potion, Reset Point SORRYFORSHUTDOWN : Energy Potion, Reset Point (New)

: Energy Potion, Reset Point GIFTFIX : Energy Potion, Reset Point

: Energy Potion, Reset Point RELEASEDELAY: Shadow Key

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Swords X

Image Source: StarX Inc via Twinfinite Image Source: StarX Inc via Twinfinite Image Source: StarX Inc via Twinfinite

Follow the instructions below to redeem Anime Swords X codes:

Open Anime Swords X on Roblox. Enter the Shop using the cart button on the left. Scroll down to the Codes section. Type in your code in the text box. Click on Redeem to claim your freebies.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If a code you tried to redeem isn’t working, it’s probably due to a spelling mistake, or the code might have expired already. Codes in this experience aren’t case-sensitive, but it’s still possible to make an error if you’re typing them out yourself. Instead, you should copy-paste them. For expired codes, though, there is nothing you can do but move on to redeeming the next one.

Related Article: Anime Islands Codes

How to Get More Anime Swords X Codes?

Despite what the in-game message says, you won’t find any codes on the devs’ Twitter profile. Instead, they are all on the official Anime Swords X Discord server. You can Ctrl+F to search for them there, but considering how many irrelevant messages there are, you’ll be scrolling for a while. So, instead of that, you should bookmark this post. We’ll do the searching for you, and you can then invest that time into grinding.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Anime Swords X

Image Source: StarX Inc via Twinfinite Image Source: StarX Inc via Twinfinite Image Source: StarX Inc via Twinfinite

The easiest freebie you can get besides codes is the 5% permanent luck boost for following the developer, EximiusX on Roblox. After you’ve done that, talk to the NPC at the spawn and tell him you have completed the steps. You will then get a notification for the successful activation of the boost.

That sums up everything regarding Anime Swords X codes. Visit more similar articles in the Roblox codes section here on Twinfinite. We have lists for all the popular Roblox titles, where those extra few resources can come in clutch, especially early on.

Also, if you really enjoy action experiences like this one, then you should check out Blox Fruits. It’s an extremely popular title with a One Piece theme.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more