Revolution Idle Promo Codes (November 2024)

At its core, Revolution Idle is a game about a simple yet addictive progression loop. The Revolution Idle promotional codes we’ve found for you will help increase the speed of your new idle addiction. Let’s get into it!

All Revolution Idle Codes

Revolution Idle Codes (Active)

frenzyrevo: 1k Souls

1k Souls spinfaster: 30 mins of Time Flux

Revolution Idle Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Revolution Idle codes at this time.

Image Source: Oni Gaming via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Revolution Idle

Locate the shop button on the right side of the window.

Navigate to the top left of the Shop.

Click on “Add a code.”

Type your code in the input field and click “Add.”

Enjoy your buffs/currency!

Why is My Revolution Idle Code Not Working?

Most of the time, you shouldn’t have any issues when inputting the codes the developers release for Revolution Idle. That said, these are the most common issues for a code that doesn’t work:

Already Claimed Codes: If you’re like me, sometimes you simply forget that you’ve already inputted the code(s). Check your Time Flux or Souls and see if you have more than you normally should given your progression.

If you’re like me, sometimes you simply forget that you’ve already inputted the code(s). Check your Time Flux or Souls and see if you have more than you normally should given your progression. Expired Codes: If you decided to wait a month or two after the Revolution Idle codes were released, then it’s possible the codes have expired. If new codes have been released, older codes may not work anymore either.

If you decided to wait a month or two after the Revolution Idle codes were released, then it’s possible the codes have expired. If new codes have been released, older codes may not work anymore either. Spelling Errors: There’s a non-zero chance that you may have typed or copied and pasted the code incorrectly. Double-check that your code is a one-for-one match without any extra spaces at the end and you should be good to go!

How to Get More Revolution Idle Codes?

For more Revolution Idle codes, all you need to do is head over to Revolution Idle’s Community Hub on the game’s Steam page. From there, click on “Discussion” and then head to the pinned topic called “Codes.” That’s it! Enjoy your revolutions!

