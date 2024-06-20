Hakari’s RNG Codes – Get Free Luck Boosts (June 2024)

Updated: June 20, 2024 We found codes!

Kinji is synonymous with gambling in Jujutsu Kaisen, and RNG experiences are basically that, though there is no real money involved. Still, the satisfaction of rolling a 1 in a gazillion is immense. To help you get those juicy rolls, we collected all Hakari’s RNG codes in one place. Check them out below.

All Active Hakari’s RNG Codes

DEADLYSENTENCING : 5-minute Luck Boost, 380 Yen (New)

: 5-minute Luck Boost, 380 Yen RELEASE: 88 Yen (New)

Expired Hakari’s RNG Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Hakari’s RNG

Image Source: Centurion Kitchen via Twinfinite

Open Hakari’s RNG on Roblox. Open the Shop by clicking the cart button on the left. Click on Redeem Code or scroll down to the codes section. Type your code into the input field. Click on Redeem to claim the code and get the loot.

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

If you are typing the codes out instead of copy-pasting them, the chances of spelling mistakes are relatively high, mostly because codes for Hakari’s RNG are often very long. However, it could be that your spelling is okay but that the developers suddenly disabled the code. In that case, we’ll try to update the list so you don’t waste time on non-working ones.

How to Find More Hakari’s RNG Codes

When it comes to this Roblox experience, the best place to look for codes is the Centurion Kitchen Discord server. It’s run by the game’s developers, and there you can find codes, sneak peeks, giveaways, art, and so much more. You can also check Centurion Kitchen’s X page and YouTube channel, but both are relatively barren.

However, you’ll also be pinged a lot, and if you want to avoid that, it might be better to bookmark this post instead. That way, you’ll get all the available codes in one neat list without having to bother with scraping Discord, X, or any other social network.

Anyway, that is all we have on Hakari’s RNG codes for now. For more codes, check out the Roblox section on our website. There, you’ll find lists of all the best RNG titles, including Anime RNG and Anime Rarities.

